CANANDAIGUA — With more than 120 new cases of COVID-19 recorded since Nov. 1, Ontario County officials are urging people to practice safety measures in order to prevent areas of the county from becoming “yellow zones.”
“Unfortunately, we are experiencing a troubling increase in community-acquired COVID-19 cases,” Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, said in a press release. “This virus is highly contagious and not everyone who has the virus demonstrates symptoms, which means we must take extra precautions and approach everyone as if they are a coronavirus carrier, and we must stop holding and attending large and even small gatherings.”
The first nine days of November saw the county record 125 new cases, prompting Beer and Jack Marren — the latter is chairman of the county Board of Supervisors — to call on county residents to buckle down.
Since the pandemic started in March, 805 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19; nearly 240 of those cases were recorded in October. About 15 new cases per day have been logged since Nov. 1, impacting all age groups.
“Together, we must do everything we can to avoid another shutdown,” Marren said. “We urge residents of all ages to take very seriously the need to exercise those important public safety measures we’ve been heralding since the earliest days of the pandemic — wear a face mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and avoid social gatherings.”
Beer said people who feel ill should stay home and contact their healthcare provider.
COVID-19 testing is available at doctors’ offices, urgent care centers, Finger Lakes Community Health, and through the state at Monroe Community College in Brighton.