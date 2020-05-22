CANANDAIGUA — Following talks by Ontario County’s municipal leaders this week, all beaches in the county will remain closed during the Memorial Day weekend.
Brian Young, interim county administrator, said this includes the county’s Deep Run Beach and Ontario Beach. Those are both on East Lake Road in the town of Gorham.
Also remaining closed are Kershaw Park Beach in the city of Canandaigua, the Onanda Park and Butler Road beaches in the town of Canandaigua, and Sandy Bottom Beach in the town of Richmond (Honeoye).
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have not yet opened our beaches and for the safety of our residents, the beaches will remain closed to swimming until further notice,” Young said in a press release. “With the first holiday of summer upon us, we also want to remind residents about the importance of their continued practice of social distancing, use of face coverings, and prohibition of large gatherings.”
Young said in anticipation of the beaches opening later this summer, the county human resources department is accepting electronic applications for lifeguards. They can be found at ontario-portal.mycivilservice.com/jobopps.
More information about the beaches can be found at the following websites: