CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Public Health will focus on mental health amid the COVID-19 crisis during its live update on Thursday, April 16 at 10 a.m. on Finger Lakes TV.
Finger Lakes TV, the public access station at Spectrum channel 1304 and online at fingerlakestv.org/live, has been providing a daily COVID-19 update weekdays from 9 to 11 a.m. with a mix of live and recorded segments and written announcements. It is repeated each night from 9 to 11 p.m.
Segments by Ontario County Public Health also are archived online at vimeo.com/channels/588728.
Finger Lakes TV is broadcast from the Finger Lakes Community College main campus. Governments and nonprofits may submit written announcements for the COVID-19 update to communityaffairs@flcc.edu.
With local governments switching to online meetings, Finger Lakes TV continues to provide live and recorded broadcasts of feeds from online meeting platforms. Finger Lakes TV provides meeting coverage for the city of Canandaigua, the city of Geneva, the Ontario County IDA and the Seneca County IDA. Broadcast times are on the programming schedule at fingerlakestv.org.