CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County’s three hospitals are at the breaking point because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It prompted local officials to hold a press conference Wednesday and beg residents to wear masks and get vaccinated.
County and hospital officials pleaded with the unmasked and unvaccinated to “do the right thing” and protect themselves and others from the virus, which has killed more than 800,000 Americans since March 2020.
They also said they expect a shipment of some 4,400 Covid rapid-testing home kits any day, with plans to distribute them free to county residents.
County Administrator Christopher DeBolt, Public Health Director Mary Beer, and Board of Supervisors chairman Jack Marren of Victor spoke at the press conference. They were joined by state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua; Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester; and hospital officials Michael Stapleton Jr. from UR Medicine Thompson Health, Dr. Dustin Riccio from Clifton Springs and Newark-Wayne Community hospitals, and Dr. Jason Feinberg from Geneva General and Soldiers and Sailors Memorial hospitals.
The upcoming holiday season, during which people will gather in high numbers, added to their sense of urgency.
“We have had 144 people die (in Ontario County) from Covid, 30 of them since September,” said Beer, adding that 18 of the deceased weren’t vaccinated and only one was fully vaccinated, including a booster. “Nursing homes have boosters available, but are just waiting for the OK from families to give the shots. I urge families to do that. It’s critical.”
She said 70% of county residents have received at least one vaccine shot. She said the percentage who have gotten two shots is in the high 50% area, and those with vaccines and a booster is about 30% of those eligible.
“That is much better than some surrounding counties, but is not enough,” Beer said. “We can do better. We need to.”
Potentially making the situation worse: a high likelihood of an aggressive influenza season, unlike last year. Officials urged people to get both a flu and Covid shot now if they haven’t done so already.
Stapleton, the CEO of UR Medicine Thompson Health, said F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua “reached a crisis point” last week when the emergency room was stuffed with 44 patients in a unit designed for 24, all due to Covid cases. He said the medical-surgical beds and the intensive care unit were both at or over capacity, stressing out staff, patients and families.
“We have 34 Covid patients, and 28 of them are unvaccinated,” Stapleton said. “We have 10 Covid patients in the ICU, and all of them are unvaccinated.”
He noted that the situation jeopardizes services for non-Covid cases such as heart attacks, strokes, and other procedures.
The Finger Lakes area has lost about 1,600 nursing home beds in the past year because of staffing shortages, another side effect of the pandemic.
“We have people in the hospital who are ready to go back to a nursing home, but they can’t because there aren’t any beds or staff,” Stapleton said. “We are petrified about the upcoming flu season. It could bring us to our knees.”
Riccio, president of Rochester Regional Health’s Eastern Division, told similar tales about Clifton Springs and Newark-Wayne.
“We have 80 to 90% of our patients unvaccinated. Plus, we have a nursing shortage,” Riccio said.
DeBolt said the county has not yet had a confirmed case of the new Omicron variant of Covid, but is confident the virus is here and will emerge. He said the county has taken a stance that it is not opposed to the mask mandate of Gov. Kathy Hochul, but doesn’t have the resources to enforce the request.
“The governor has pledged $65 million for enforcement,” DeBolt said. “It’s too early to say if that will change the county’s stance. We hope people will mask in public because it’s right, not because it’s mandated.”
DeBolt said the county will be getting a supply of N-95 masks from the state soon and will set up a plan for distribution. He praised the efforts of local school district officials to enforce masking in children in an effort to keep them in school.
“When we get the 4,400 test kits, we will set up a drive-thru system on Dec. 30 to distribute them instead of having a testing clinic on that day,” DeBolt said, adding that more details are forthcoming on the event.
Marren said Hochul has promised the masks, test kits and vaccines in an effort to fight the continuing spread of Covid.