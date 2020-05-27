CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County will distribute masks via a drive-thru event from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the general parking lot of the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center on County Road 18.
The county obtained 10,000 masks recently. They will be distributed in packs of five to county residents on a first-come, first-served basis. One pack will be given out per vehicle.
People need only to drive into the parking lot and remain in their vehicles.
Interim County Administrator Brian Young said the masks are meant for county residents, and officials will be using the honor system and only checking on proof of residency if needed.