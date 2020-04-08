In response to the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of Greater Rochester and Rochester Area Community Foundation activated the Community Crisis Fund to raise flexible resources to support organizations in our region working with communities disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak.
The first phase of funding is being used to meet the immediate needs of front line human services organizations that have strong experience serving low-income and vulnerable residents. They will address the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations caused by pandemic-related closures (food, shelter, clothing, childcare, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, etc.).
In future phases, the Fund also will support nonprofits disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, provide community and organizational recovery, and future community emergencies.
The following nonprofit organizations in the Times’ readership area have received grants so far — Bridges for Brain Injury, Newark Food Closet, Veteran’s Outreach Center, Villa of Hope, Wayne County Action Program and Worker Justice Center of NY.