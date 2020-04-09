PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Action Coalition has continued its Community Read despite the limitations imposed by the global coronavirus pandemic.
Starting on March 23, the group has hosted Facebook Live sessions to engage community members who have been reading “The Line Becomes a River” by Francisco Cantu. Each session, presented by Coalition member Alex Andrasik from his dining room, focuses on a different key topic or theme from the book, from the prevalence of wolf imagery to the question of moral injury.
Themes are developed by Claudia Guthrie, and other Coalition members submit their thoughts ahead of time for delivery during each session.
Viewers are encouraged to add their own comments. Live sessions take place at 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and can be found on the Penn Yan Action Coalition Facebook Page (https://bit.ly/3anLg7h). They remain available for viewing in the Videos section of the Coalition Page; for those who are not on Facebook, they are also available on the Penn Yan Public Library’s Youtube page (https://bit.ly/2JjWopI).
The Coalition acknowledges that this model hasn’t been ideal, especially since it has limited the involvement of community members who either are not active online, or do not have internet access. Nevertheless, they feel it is important to continue the discussion of both the style and techniques of the author in the writing of this book but also the questions it raises around immersion into a enforcement authority, and of course questions raised about immigration itself. They hope that members of the community will continue to join them as we all engage online and will rejoin them for in-person sessions as soon as it becomes possible.
For further information or questions, contact PYAC at edandmickey@gmail.com