PENN YAN — With so many events canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, those that are going forward often have a different format.
So it is with this year’s Penn Yan community Memorial Day celebration, which is going to go forward — only virtually instead of live — and with no parade.
According to a joint announcement from the Johnson-Costello American Legion Post #355 and the Penn Yan VFW Post #745, the service will be aired on Finger Lakes Country Radio WFLR at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25, the Memorial Day holiday. WFLR broadcasts at 1570 AM and 96.1, 96.9 and 101.9 FM.
The ceremony also will be streamed on fingerlakesdailynews.com. It can also be accessed on the website for later replay.
Also at 10 a.m., church bells throughout Penn Yan will ring.
Master of ceremonies for the event will be Carrie Ahearn, 1st Vice Commander of the Johnson-Costello Post. The Rev. John Busch, Johnson-Costello Post Chaplain, will offer the Invocation. The featured address will be given by Ellen Hey, Legion Post commander.
Some other traditional elements of the annual ceremony also will be included. Johnson-Costello Auxiliary President Lyn Johnson will recite the poem “Flanders Field” and VFW Auxiliary President Ron Dailey will provide the “Response to Flanders Field.”
Each year’s ceremony includes the reading of the Honor Roll of Yates County veterans who have died and been transferred to “Post Everlasting” since Memorial Day of the previous year. Phil Rouin, director to the Yates County Veterans’ Service Agency and Chaplain of the Yates County American Legion, will recite the names of the 44 veterans lost in the past year. The Honor Roll is attached to this article.
The ceremony will conclude with a gun salute rendered by the VFW/American Legion Color Guard under the direction of Captain Andy Swarthout. Then the ceremony will conclude with “Taps” played by Rouin.