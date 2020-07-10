ROMULUS — The Seneca County Health Department confirmed Wednesday a person who attended a pony and horse auction last month has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are encouraging residents who attended this auction to monitor themselves for symptoms, and we encourage them to get tested,” said Kerry VanAuken, the county’s deputy public health director.
The June 24-25 event was held at Vineyard Road Auctions on Yerkes Road. The person who tested positive is self-isolating and being monitored by the health department.
Health department staff is conducting contact tracing, also. County officials said they worked with the auction organizers before the event to make sure all safety measures were in place, and the operators were cooperative.
“No event is without risk,” VanAuken said. “As density increases, so does the risk for exposure to COVID-19. Residents must stay vigilant and follow all health and safety guidelines to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe illness, and can appear 2-14 days after exposure.
VanAuken said people with symptoms of COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider or stop at an urgent care center to get tested. She said that also applies to people who have been to an event with a confirmed case, or have recently traveled to an area with active cases.
The county health department is encouraging people older than 2 — and who can medically tolerate it — to wear a face covering in public and practice social distancing.
“If we do not wear masks or social distance, COVID-19 will spread in the population and could result in significant public health and economic consequences for Seneca County,” VanAuken said. “We must all work together to keep Seneca County safe and open.”
For more information and updates on COVID-19, contact the Seneca County Health Department at (315) 539-1920. To file a complaint for violations of COVID-19 emergency mandates, email the Seneca County COVID Response Team at covidresponse@co.seneca.ny.us.