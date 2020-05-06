The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another sports-related casualty.
The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, which includes the Geneva Red Wings and Newark Pilots, announced Wednesday afternoon that it has canceled its 2020 season.
The league begins in late May and ends with playoffs in early August. The wood-bat amateur circuit features college players.
“It is with sadness, but a recognition of the health reality we face as a state and a nation, that the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League will not commence or play its 2020 season,” PGCBL President Robert Julian said in a press release posted on the league's website. “We recognize this is a great disappointment to our collegiate players, to our fans, our host communities, and the dedicated staff and owners who have spent so much of their lives making the league a vibrant part of collegiate baseball and the American baseball fabric. The dynamic of this crisis requires cancellation.”