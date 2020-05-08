GENEVA — Every sporting event in the Finger Lakes area, save those of the virtual variety, has been canceled since COVID-19 upended everyone’s lives in the middle of March.
The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League normally starts at the end of May and concludes with a championship series in early August. However, in what could not be considered a great surprise, league President Robert Julian announced Wednesday afternoon that the PGCBL’s 13 owners decided to cancel the 2020 season.
The vote was unanimous.
“I think it was inevitable,” Bob Ohmann said Thursday; he co-owns the Geneva Red Wings with his wife, Leslie. “I think with all the persuasions that would have to be taken in, it would be extremely hard for the season to go in June.”
Ohmann noted because there are so many players that come from all parts of the country to play in the PGCBL, owners did not want them making that trip for a season that might not occur.
“My heart kept saying that I want to play, but my head — rationally, realistically — said there’s no way,” added Steve Szatko, who co-owns the Newark Pilots with his wife, Carol; they bought the franchise from Ohmann during the past off-season. “There’s no way I would think twice about putting my players, my coaches, my fans in jeopardy. It’s just too much of a risk, and there’s absolutely no way we can monitor this thing and guarantee safety (or) CDC requirements in terms of testing.”
While the 2020 season won’t happen, it gives owners a chance to work on their stadiums as they prepare for 2021.
“We’re trying to resurrect some type of season with the local colleges, possibly in July,” Ohmann said on what could happen at McDonough Park this summer. “We’re putting in new bench-back seating on the first- and third-base sides. We’re putting in an electronic board out front that’s going to have game and team information. We’re putting awnings over the concession and souvenir stands.”
Ohmann mentioned other possible upgrades, including changing out the infield dirt. The city has chipped in by helping to redo the stairs leading up to the press box.
Szatko said Colburn Park will remain quiet this summer.
“I personally have no plans to utilize it,” the Utica resident said. “Other than that, I’m going to go up, take a good hard look at my buildings up there, and I’m going to refresh them. I’m working with the village, and we’re going to be painting a set of bleachers. They’re repairing some of the boards on the field, my souvenir stand, and a little picnic area that we have — not let (the stadium) deteriorate so we’re ready for 2021.”
One of the big questions will be if any teams fold prior to 2021, given that the revenue-generating efforts that games and marketing create are gone.
However, area PGCBL fans can rest easy.
Szatko already has stated the Pilots will be back in 2021. He has given his players two options: a full refund from this season, or a credit toward next year and a guaranteed spot on the roster.
Szatko said he already is recruiting for next year’s team, so players that were committed to the 2020 season will have to decide soon.
“Oh, we’ll be back,” Ohmann said about the Red Wings’ return in 2021, adding that most of the players who had committed to 2020 have agreed to come back in 2021.
Ohmann described the pandemic as a “depressing time” and a “blip.” He expressed optimism that the PGCBL will return in 2021.