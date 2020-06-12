GENEVA — Loyal customers of Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria have been helping the popular Italian restaurant on North Genesee Street keep the lights on during the three-month ban on indoor dining caused by COVID-19 through their pickup and delivery orders.
“Our customers have been awesome. They kept us going,” said manager Emily Smith.
But those customers have been craving a return to indoor dining, she said. In turn, Uncle Joe’s staff has missed seeing those regulars come through their doors for lunch or dinner.
The wait is over. On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that five regions — Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Central New York and Southern Tier — are cleared to enter Phase 3 of the state’s business reopening plan. The phase includes restaurant indoor dining, tasting-rooms at wineries and breweries, and services such as nail and tanning salons, as well as cosmetologists and massage therapists.
“We’re excited to be opening again,” said Smith. “We have had our wait staff on call (in anticipation).”
But Uncle Joe’s and all the other restaurants will be operating under some limited conditions — at least for the time being.
Restaurants must reduce their dining capacities to 50 percent of their maximum seating capabilities. For Uncle Joe’s, that’s about 27 people.
“It’s going to be tough for waitresses because they work with tips,” Smith noted. “I do feel for the servers.”
She said Uncle Joe’s isn’t going to nudge diners to move along faster so they can seat more people on a given lunch or dinner.
“We want them to be able to be comfortable,” she said.
While capacity is reduced by half, other rules also are in place for restaurants as part of the reopening of indoor dining. Tables inside or out must be at least six feet apart, while staff must wear masks. The state is encouraging diners to wear masks until seated. Restaurants are considered by health authorities to be one of the higher risk activities when it comes to COVID-19 infections.
Other restaurants are getting ready for the opening as well, including Finger Lakes Hospitality, which operates F.L.X. Table on Linden Street, F.L.X. Fry Bird at Linden and Seneca streets and F.L.X. Wienery in southern Yates County.
Christopher Bates of FL Hospitality said prior to Thursday’s announcement that F.L.X. Wienery will be reopening soon and that Fry Bird has been doing takeout at its new location in the former FLounge spot.
F.L.X. Table, in tight quarters on Linden Street, is a work in progress, Bates said.
“We will be looking to take a little time for Table to reopen, as we will be evolving the entire experience into something new,” Bates said of the unique restaurant, which seats diners at a single table.
He said F.L.X. Wienery “will hopefully be opening Friday, but may not open till the 19th, as we try and get in the last of the renovations,” he said.
Bates said the lack of information from the state through the process has made it difficult for restaurants to plan, noting the 11th-hour announcement last week by Cuomo that outdoor dining could resume.
“Honestly, with little to no guidance on the restrictions for reopening, we have maintained that trying to form plans without knowing the rules is an exercise in time wasting,” he said. “The issues are clear: customer confidence, potential second wave, potential recession/depression, economic instability, etc. But, it’s hard to know what to prepare for until you know what you are up against.”
Like Uncle Joe’s, Bates said his people are looking forward to returning to work.
“All of our teams are excited to get back to doing what we love; bringing joy, memories and experiences to our guests,” he said. “Top to bottom in our team is the love for the customers’ experience, and that is something that doesn’t go away. Seeing a dining room full of guests having a great time — that’s what we all miss.”
Bates said some customers will be apprehensive about returning to restaurant dining after a three-month hiatus, but he thinks the state’s slow-go approach ensures a better chance for success.
“The caution being taken in New York is incredibly important,” he said. “The fastest way to make this worse is to rush through the reopening and have another outbreak shut it back down. But we are working to take precautions. We are looking into a system that will provide a healthy, clean environment with pathogen reduction happening 24 hours a day that can essentially create a ‘COVID-free’ dining experience, both for our team and our guests.”
Cuomo hopes all businesses take that approach to reopening.
“I know businesses are anxious to open. Everybody’s anxious to get the economy going,” he said at his press briefing Thursday. “Please follow the guidelines and do what is permissible to do. ...This is very serious. Short-term gain isn’t worth long-term pain.”
That “pain” could include a restaurant losing its liquor license, he said.