NEWARK — When Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered non-essential businesses to shut their doors to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus last month, Daniel O’Dell found himself in the same situation as millions of others across the nation: out of work.
O’Dell, 23, lives in Phelps and is visually impaired, seeing only light and shadows. He was working at the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) on South Clinton Avenue in Rochester, where they make over 90 products — from self-stick notes, flags and easel pads to cleaning products.
While the 2017 Midlakes graduate is temporarily out of a job — he’ll return to ABVI when Cuomo lifts the order — he’s not idle. He’s helping a Newark company distribute protective gear for healthcare providers as a volunteer. He is packaging V Technical Textiles protective masks, which the company is distributing for free to healthcare providers in the fight against COVID-19.
Shawn DeCook, operations manager at VTT, said O’Dell is a “packaging expert. He knows how to do the same thing and consistently with speed.”
O’Dell came to V Technical Textiles, whose operations are in the former St. Michael School on South Main Street, by way of a family friend.
His mother, Julie O’Dell, is friends with VTT’s Heather Bushart, who happens to be DeCook’s sister. With Daniel looking to do some volunteer work to keep busy, the company was more than happy to bring him in to help package the protective masks.
“This is a guy who’s very ambitious,” said DeCook.
Daniel’s job is putting the packaging and literature together, and it’s gone so well, DeCook said, that he now is also cutting the straps used in V Technical Textiles’ protective masks.
VTT did not manufacture protective masks prior to the pandemic. Its main business is making shielding and conductive textile products, including enclosures, curtains, pouches and garments, along with antimicrobial clothing and wipes.
However, the company is responding to Cuomo’s call for industries to re-tool their products to answer the needs that have arisen with the pandemic, including the acute shortage of protective gear.
The company is using its antimicrobial silver cotton jersey material to produce the masks. VTT said the material is one of the most effective ways to eliminate infectious agents from surfaces.
“The silver technology we’re using certainly helps stop the growth of the bacteria on the masks,” said DeCook.
He said V Technical Textiles is working on a multi-layered mask they are hoping will receive N95 certification, which is considered the mask providing the most protection against getting the virus or spreading it.
Daniel has the option of working from home to do the mask packaging but prefers to work at the company’s Newark operations.
He said he can package about 200 a day, which he does two or three times a week.
DeCook noted the company also is selling the masks to the public. When someone purchases one, VTT will donate a second to healthcare workers or first responders.
DeCook considers Daniel a true asset in the effort to quickly get protective gear out to healthcare providers and first responders.
“You always hope to have (people) with the same work ethic,” he said. “Daniel’s a delight to have in the room. Daniel’s like part of the family.”
Daniel said he is glad to help.
“I like working there,” he said. “I like to be challenged.”
Julie O’Dell said her son was born with a genetic disorder called Bardet–Biedl syndrome, and blindness is among the risks. He began to lose his vision over time, she said.
But that hasn’t stopped him from dreaming big. While he enjoys working at ABVI, Rochester is a long way from his McBurney Road home. His mother gives him a ride each day. He’d like to get something closer to home, however, at some point, and he’s working on it.
In the meantime, he’s loving his volunteer work with VTT.
“It feels very good, because I’m helping people fight COVID-19 and the illness,” he said. “It’s rewarding.”