ALBANY — On Monday, school districts got a sneak peak of where the state was heading when it comes to reopening schools this fall.
The state Education Department followed up with more specific guidance later in the week — and district superintendents and their committees already tasked with creating reopening plans can refine them. Those plans are due back to the state by July 31, and the state recommends they be posted on district websites for the benefit of residents.
One of the main thrusts from the state is that districts will need to be prepared for all educational scenarios — from in-class instruction to remote learning to a hybrid of the two.
“Creating a framework to reopen New York’s schools has been an undertaking of paramount effort, made even more difficult by the devastating impact the pandemic has had here in New York State,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said this week. “This framework and the guidance which will follow allows schools to plan for the upcoming school year under three different scenarios that aim to keep our children, educators and school personnel safe and encourages equitable access to high-quality services for all students.”
In-class learning hasn’t occurred since mid-March, when the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close schools statewide.
The key to whether area schools can reopen is dependent on the COVID-19 rolling infection rate for two weeks. So far, the area is well below the 5% maximum infection rate Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced as the standard on Monday.
Among the issues schools must address in their reopening plans:
• Schools must create a comprehensive plan for a schedule that includes in-person instruction, remote instruction or a hybrid of both in-person and remote.
• Schools will be required to perform health checks and screenings and recognize signs and symptoms of illness in students and staff; develop plans to maximize social distancing; develop plans to manage and isolate ill persons until they can be sent home; instruct students and staff in proper hand and respiratory hygiene; require wearing appropriate face coverings; and develop cleaning and disinfecting procedures for the school in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health guidance.
• Schools and school districts should promote social distancing while maintaining existing safety requirements designed to protect students, said the department. To accomplish this, schools may expand their physical footprint or change the way they utilize space. Schools should also continue to meet or exceed ventilation requirements and may wish to consult with design professionals to increase ventilation and filtration, the department said.
• Each district will be required to perform regular school bus disinfection measures; train school bus staff regarding social distancing on the bus, at stops and at unloading times; and train staff regarding the wearing of masks. Students will wear masks and social distance on the bus, said the department.
• When it comes to technology, the state Education Department said “districts and schools must have knowledge of the level of access all students and teachers have in their places of residence; to the extent practicable, address the need to provide devices and internet access to students and teachers who currently do not have sufficient access; and provide multiple ways for students to participate in learning and demonstrate mastery of learning standards in remote/blended models.”
• With special education, schools and school districts should consider in-person services a priority for high-needs students and preschool students with disabilities whenever possible and consider contingency plans developed by the special educational committees to address remote learning needs in the event of intermittent or extended school closures.
• Social-emotional well-being, said the department, “must be schools’ and districts’ top priority in supporting school transitions, not at the expense of academics, but in order to create the mental, social and emotional space for academic learning to occur.”
• The department said school policies and procedures “must focus on the academic consequences of lost instructional time and address absences before students fall behind in school. It is critical for schools to use a variety of creative methods to reach out to students and their families who have not engaged in distance learning.”
• Nutrition: Schools and school districts should include food service directors in reopening plan discussions so they are able to provide all enrolled students with access to school meals each school day, whether school is in-person or remote.
• To allow for schools and districts to adapt to complications caused by the pandemic, certain flexibility will be authorized, including student/staff ratio in prekindergarten; extended time for prekindergarten and kindergarten screening to be completed; a waiver allowing districts to convert UPK seats from full-day to half-day (not applicable to statewide universal full day Pre-K programs); flexibility with the 180 minutes-per-week unit of study requirement; and flexibility in the delivery of physical education.