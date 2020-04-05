While it doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue, local police are reminding business owners and customers to avoid close proximity and gathering — even in small numbers.
The Times reached out to area law enforcement and public health officials after receiving sporadic reports of customers not complying with coronavirus-related social distancing — and remaining in businesses to talk — after getting take-out food or coffee from restaurants that don’t have drive-thru capabilities.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said he told his deputies to remind people of Gov. Cuomo’s directives if they see businesses or people not complying. Henderson said if there is a direct violation, the municipality’s code enforcement officer will be contacted.
“For people to interpret how long or how close people are in a particular setting is objective, and the length of time people are in an establishment is challenging,” Henderson said. “Everyone is attempting to deal with this pandemic, which is unprecedented, and we encourage all to adhere to the governor’s directive. We all know now is the time to support each other, those businesses that are essential, and those that can provide food and products, to help us through this challenging time.”
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said his office has fielded calls reporting businesses not complying, as well as seeing social media posts. He said other calls are about people in close proximity at parks and playgrounds.
“We will respond and disperse groups, and educate them on why they should be conforming to the governor’s directive. The goal is education,” Passalacqua said. “The last thing any of us want to do is have someone face a civil penalty or fine during these times, when so many have no income and have been laid off due to this pandemic.”
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said his office has reached out to organizations and schools on the importance of social distancing and avoiding the urge to gather in groups.
“Businesses and gatherings that ignore our educational warning of the governor’s PAUSE executive order will be referred to their state licensing authority for administrative action,” Virts said, adding an arrest will be made if the business disregards or ignores that action.
Virts said he was contacted recently by the county health department after getting calls, from different communities, of kids ignoring the 6-foot recommendation while playing sports.
“Deputies have been advised to fragment gatherings and activities that ignore the social distancing recommendation,” he said.
While Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce has heard no reports of businesses or people violating the directive, he recently contacted the state sheriffs’ association after learning of a Mennonite funeral where hundreds were expected.
“We worked it out with the pastor and Mennonite leaders,” he said. “They limited it to 50 people or so and kept their distance.”
Luce and other police said if they hear of habitual offenders, they could charge them with a crime such as disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration, or criminal nuisance.
“I guess you have to pick and choose your battles ... and you better make sure the DA (district attorney) will back you up if you make an arrest,” he said. “We haven’t had to do this yet, and hopefully we won’t.”
“We have not received any complaints in reference to businesses not adhering to mandates put into effect by Gov. Cuomo,” Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley said. “Our officers are patrolling the business area ... if they encounter a violation, we would shut the business down and everyone would be made to leave.”
“We have received a couple of complaints of people failing to practice social distancing, but very few,” Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra noted. “When this happens and we observe it, we politely ask that they apply (social distancing) and we have had no other issues.”
Public health officials are directing people with complaints to contact their local code enforcement office or law enforcement. Others are referred to a state hotline or website to file a complaint.
“In a case like this ... we hope they cooperate and get their food and take it out as directed,” said Neal Braman, the city of Geneva’s code enforcement officer. “From an enforcement standpoint, courts aren’t taking cases these days and everyone is pushing not to take legal action, although I guess if it continues something has to be done.
“Obviously, none of this is normal right now, so we would address it on a case-by-case basis. Hoping for cooperation is the best answer right now.”
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said he has discussed church services with local ministers and Mennonites. He recently ran into a situation similar to what Luce encountered in Seneca County.
“We had a Mennonite wedding expecting over 300, and we discouraged that and recommended the number to 50 for immediate family and that perhaps those from out of state not attend,” he said. “The Mennonite bishop cooperated. With some calls, where someone thinks a gathering is excessive in numbers, we will have patrol check and educate on the rule of social distancing if appropriate.”
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said his department has had a few third-party complaints about businesses serving alcohol, but all were unfounded.
“When we receive a complaint like this we respond to the location at the times people report it to be occurring,” he said. “In every instance the places have been closed and empty other than employees providing take-out food services. It appears local businesses are taking this seriously here.”