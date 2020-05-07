LYONS — The upcoming state canal system season is in doubt, and so are many events planned along its waters.
In Lyons, the popular Erie Canalway Cruises scheduled for August have been canceled, said Bob Stopper, an Erie Canalway Lyons Greeter and canal promoter.
The three-day event, hosted by the Canalway Greeters and the Lyons Rotary, features several cruises between Lyons and Seneca Lake. The cruises have been consistent sellouts for the past three years, Stopper noted.
A number of factors played into the decision.
“COVID-19 protocol, especially social distancing, and the uncertainty of the Erie Canal being open to boating traffic in the Lyons area during the month of August has made this decision necessary,” Stopper said.
He promised the cruises will return in 2021.
“Tentative passengers, especially those out of state, have appreciated the early decision, and many have asked to be placed on the waiting list for 2021,” he said.
The tour boat used for the canal cruises was provided by Stivers Seneca Marine of Waterloo.
Owner Bob Stivers said the news was disappointing, and he expressed concerns about the decision by the state Canal Corp. to delay the navigation season — at the same time suggesting the canal system may not even open in its entirety in 2020.
“This is a devastating problem for our businesses,” Stivers said. “We have our entire lives vested in the marine business and the canal system. What is happening with the canal? No clear answers thus far, and we understand there are extenuating circumstances.”
Stivers said the canal communities and businesses need to meet with the Canal Corp. and its parent agency, the New York Power Authority to “come to terms on the decisions for the future of the canal and our livelihoods. ...It would be more productive to work together rather than point fingers due to the unknown.”
The Canal Corp. has suspended all non-essential construction and maintenance activities and “is currently evaluating operational options to ensure New Yorkers will have access to the canal system, if even potentially on a regional basis, this season.” Because the canal system is primarily a recreational waterway, it was deemed non-essential. However, decisions on the upcoming season are still under discussion, the organization said.