Positive COVID-19 tests in two area school districts have further altered educational plans at both.
Two positive tests — one involving a West Street School staff member and the other a North Street School student — have forced Geneva City School District officials to take quarantine measures.
District officials were informed of the positive tests Sunday. The staff member was last in the WSS building Nov. 10, while the student last attended NSS Nov. 13.
West Street School houses the district’s Head Start program, kindergarten and first grade. North Street School hosts grades 2-5.
The district released no further information on either individual, citing privacy concerns.
Students impacted at both West Street and North Street schools have been quarantined by Ontario County Public Health and have moved to a remote model of instruction until Nov. 30. Impacted families have received notification.
Meanwhile, the Romulus Central School District planned to use a remote learning model yesterday and today after the district learned that one of its secondary students (grades 6-12) had tested positive for the virus.
That means the school will not transport students to Norman Howard, Red Jacket Education Center, Newark Education Center, Midlakes Education Center, P-TECH, Finger Lakes Secondary School, or Finger Lakes Technical & Career Center on either day. Also, cross country practice for the school’s varsity athletes was canceled both days.
The district said it planned to resume in-person instruction at the elementary school Wednesday and hybrid instruction for grades 6-12, unless a longer stretch of remote learning is deemed necessary.
Geneva and Romulus school officials are working with their respective county health departments on contact tracing.