Let me start by saying COVID-19 really (pardon my English) SUCKS. It sucks like Dyson vacuum cleaners suck. It’s played a lot of havoc with the world. Handshakes may be gone forever. Certainly, towel people and line judges are gone from pro tennis forever, which isn’t a bad thing unless of course you are a towel person or a line judge. All aspects of life have changed in some ways. I feel/hope some of the changes may actually turn out to be good especially in the long run.
I also admit some of these thoughts may be stretches but here goes ...
• We found some kinks in our emergency response system. We could have been better prepared, had more meds and PPE on standby. But we learned from this and hopefully we can use that knowledge when/if the next pandemic arrives.
• Scientists collected a vast amount of data on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This could very well be the most studied virus in history. Each day researchers collect more and more data which will not only help find better methods to treat COVID-19 but could even lead to treatments to coronavirus-caused diseases such as the common cold.
• We learned that “Yes, that meeting really could have been done with an email.” That as much as businesses love to put everybody together and “brainstorm” or “kick ideas around” it’s really not essential all the participants be in the same room or for that matter the same country. This gave us a preview of what the future of work could look like. Not all office work has to be done in the office. Some things can be done at home and depending on the home there can be fewer distractions. I believe distraction level is inversely proportional to the number of kids and pets in the house. (Speaking of pets, another perk: the dogs of the world love having their humans home with them; cats, however, may be irked.)
• The work-from-home nap became a thing. As far as I’m concerned, naps are good. Many studies show the benefits of getting enough sleep. A 20-minute nap can be relaxing, improve your mood and your concentration.
• Zoom became really popular. While taking courses and classes via Zoom may not be the same as in a classroom, Zoom, in effect, makes the world a classroom. I’ve taken classes with people from 20 countries, which is pretty cool. Plus, Zoom made us all wonder if the Brady Bunch were visionaries in the 1970s as they seemed to open up every show with a Zoom call.
• We got to see that it is possible to turn out a number of vaccines very quickly. Operation warp speed was a success. Captain Kirk would be proud. The current and last administrations also get some credit for getting shots in arms so successfully. Showing that when we work together we can get stuff done!
• Most importantly, hopefully we all learned to appreciate a little more the people who showed up for work every day. You know the ones who treat the sick, prepared and delivered food and goods, stocked shelves, cleaned things, taught our kids, helped people in need. The ones who keep society rolling.
To summarize even in the worst of times we can still find good. We might just have to look a little harder.