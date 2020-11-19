SENECA FALLS — A person who attended a banquet at the SMS Hall on Ovid Street in Seneca Falls on Nov. 14 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Seneca County Health Department.
The banquet was held on the second floor of the SMS.
Health department officials said many people attended the banquet and food service providers were present who now must be quarantined for possible exposure to the virus. In addition, officials said anyone who was at the SMS on Nov. 14 — even if they did not attend the banquet — should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The risk of transmission is low, but there is still a potential for spread of the virus, officials said.
The health department also announced that a woman attending services at the Seneca Bible Baptist Church on Auburn Road, Seneca Falls, on Nov. 11 also has tested positive. Public health staff are continuing to conduct contact tracing for people identified as having attended the service, noting that not all have been identified yet.
Anyone who attended the church service that day who has not been contacted should monitor themselves for symptoms that include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Officials noted the number of confirmed COVID cases in Seneca County has escalated over the past few weeks.
“It is imperative that everyone continues to maintain social distancing, wear masks and use disinfection in an attempt to prevent the further spread of this virus,” said Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart.
“As the cases of COVID-19 in our community are increasing, we must make the difficult decision to limit our attendance at social events or family gatherings, especially as we enter the holiday season,” Swinehart added.