GENEVA — Ontario County Public Health has confirmed a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was in a well-known Castle Street restaurant on two recent occasions.
In a news release, county Public Health Director Mary Beer said the person was in Pinky’s Restaurant from 2-7 p.m. Sept. 18 and 21. The person was infectious during that time.
Unvaccinated customers who were in the establishment during those times have the highest risk of getting Covid. They are urged to quarantine immediately, monitor for symptoms, and get tested in the next 3-5 days.
“Pinky’s has been extremely cooperative with Ontario County Public Health,” Beer said. “Together, we are working to identify those at risk and to minimize spread of COVID-19 infection.”
Patrons who are vaccinated fully do not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated customers should get tested 3-5 days after exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms.
Beer said vaccinated customers should still wear a face covering indoors and in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative. People who were in the bar at other times are not at risk of infection.
For a list of COVID-19 testing sites, see ontariocountyny.gov/1820/testing.