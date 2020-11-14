WATERLOO — An employee at Ginny Lee Café on Route 414 in Lodi has tested positive for COVID-19, and the Seneca County Health Department said that person has the potential to infect others.
The health department said Friday the potential exposure occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
It is recommended that anyone who was at the café at that time period monitor themselves for symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell. If any of those symptoms are experienced, it is recommended a primary care physician be contacted for a COVID test.
The employee involved is in isolation, and public health staff are currently conducting contact tracing.