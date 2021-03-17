WATERLOO — Anyone who visited three village bars March 12 or 13 is being asked to monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
The Seneca County Health Department said an individual who was experiencing COVID symptoms patronized the following establishments while sick.
• MoJo’s Tavern, 23 W. Main St.
• F-n-A’s, 1 S. Virginia St.
• Waterloo VFW Post 6433, 29 W. Elisha St.
The health department said their is a potential risk to other patrons that might have come into contact with the affected individual. COVID symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of the sense of smell or taste. Anyone experiencing any of those symptoms should contact their primary care physician.
“Now that the COVID vaccine is available, it is not the time to relax our preventative measures,” Seneca County Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart said. “It is important we remain vigilant and continue to maintain social distancing, masking and disinfecting practices.”