GENEVA — Dr. Jason Feinberg said Finger Lakes Health had advantages hospitals in New York City and elsewhere did not when it came to treating people with COVID-19.
“We had the significant luxury of time because of where it started and when it started,” said Feinberg, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer of the health system. Both its hospitals — Geneva General and Soldiers and Sailors in Penn Yan — have treated COVID-19 patients.
“We were kind of watching China and watching Europe and then it was here,” he said.
When it arrived in New York City, it nearly pushed the city’s massive healthcare system to the brink. Here in upstate, the numbers have been relatively smaller but no less tragic, with thousands dying outside the New York City metropolitan region and many in the Finger Lakes.
While infections and hospitalizations are on the decline, the work is hardly over following a nearly three-month stay-at-home order gradually being relaxed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo under a phased reopening plan.
Feinberg said Finger Lakes Health took an all-hands-on-deck approach in both planning and staffing for COVID-19 cases.
“Getting overrun was the fear,” he said. “How are we going to mitigate getting overrun? That’s why you have a plan.”
Doctors and nurses at Finger Lakes Health worked together in ways Feinberg said he’d never seen before.
“The degree of cooperation and engagement, it brought us closer together and it reduced the fear and anxiety (of the highly contagious disease),” he said. “It’s certainly dangerous.”
The staff “self-educated themselves,” tapping into what was being done elsewhere for patients through friends and colleagues in places from New York to New Orleans, Feinberg said.
“We started getting a feeling of how we would best care for these patients,” he said.
And that collaboration included “our colleagues down the street” at UR/Thompson Health and Rochester Regional Health’s Newark and Clifton Springs hospitals, Feinberg noted.
The matter was too important for healthcare turf wars, he said.
But it was not without challenges. The first cases hit Finger Lakes Health in late March at a time when testing was severely limited. With a good understanding of symptoms developed from their research collaborations, Feinberg said they could not wait for an official COVID determination to admit patients.
“We diagnosed them before we even tested them,” said Feinberg.
The hospitals were in good shape with bed capacity and staffing and had adequate personal protection equipment — so long as the infection numbers stayed low, said Feinberg.
“We had enough, but we didn’t have enough if we got overwhelmed,” he said.
Pre-COVID, Geneva General had a 60 to 70 percent bed capacity, said Feinberg. The hospital would have been challenged if it needed 70 to 80 beds, he explained, adding that there are two floors of space in the “old hospital” that could have been utilized if needed, including the former intensive care unit.
With many services on hold to reserve resources and beds for possible COVID-19 surges, staff that worked in different capacities at the hospitals or at various Finger Lakes Health offices were reassigned to pitch in at the hospitals. For example, said Feinberg, nurse practitioners augmented nursing crews, while anesthesiologists took on new roles matching their skill sets.
Because there was no established treatment, doctors at Finger Lakes Health and elsewhere used a “let’s try it” mentality, he said.
That included using hydroxychloroquine, he said, until federal health officials advised against it. Studies on its efficacy for COVID-19 continue, but there is no conclusive evidence that it is effective for prevention or treatment.
To make matters worse, said Feinberg, the disease was doing different things to different people beyond the common complication of pneumonia, which has played a big role in many of the COVID-19 deaths. Additional complications connected to COVID-19 now include blood clots, strokes and heart attacks, he said.
The “let’s try it” approach is not one doctors usually are comfortable with, said Feinberg. He compares it to what was done in the early treatment of HIV patients in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“I think we’re seeing something along those lines with COVID-19,” he said. “We struggle as scientists to combat viral illnesses. … We’re continually optimistic that we will have better treatment and a vaccine.”
Feinberg said the hospitals tried to address the isolation issues facing patients — they were not allowed visitors because of the highly infectious nature of COVID-19 — through the use of tablets and smart phones to connect patients to their families when possible.
“You have to treat the whole patient, which means their loved ones and the whole family,” he said, adding that such support is an important contributor to a patient’s recovery, regardless of illness.
“The emotional aspects of medicine are understated,” he said.
He said the hospitals continue to receive COVID-19 patients, although there have been recent weeks when there were none.
Feinberg said he is grateful Finger Lakes Health and the other hospitals in the region were not overwhelmed but added that if that changes, they are prepared.
And he emphasized that the hospital is once again “open for business” for its many services, and that people should have no worries about entering its doors with the pandemic ongoing.
“We’ve had 12 weeks of experience here,” he said. “Our staff has done a wonderful job keeping themselves and patients safe.”