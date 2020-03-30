ALBANY — The 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary and 27th Congressional District special election have been pushed back until June 23.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Saturday postponing the April 28 elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We support the decision to reschedule the April elections to June 23, 2020, in order to keep Ontario County voters, elections inspectors, and associated staff as safe as possible," Ontario County Board of Elections Commissioners Michael Northrup and Charlie Evangelista said in a joint statement.
Call the Ontario County Board of Elections at (585) 396-4005 with questions.
In Yates County, visit www.yatescounty.org for updated information.