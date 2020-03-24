NEWARK — Kelley School Principal Jeff Hamelinck tweeted out an important message from his front porch March 19 that he hopes Kelley School students will read and heed.
He urged “Kelley Kids” to be thankful for everything being done for them by family members, teachers and others, while they are not in school.
“Your families are doing a remarkable job keeping the household going and helping you to continue learning while you are at home,’’ he said. “Thats not easy!”
So he said he wanted everyone watching to do two things.
1. Say “Thank you.” Not just to their parents and other household caregivers, “but even to siblings and cousins you may not be getting along with right now.”
2. Help with household chores — even extra ones they don’t normally do. “It takes a lot to run a household, even more when you are home from school. So make sure you say ‘Thank you” and pick up some extra chores.”
Hamelinck also encouraged Kelley kids, whenever possible, to thank their teachers and teacher assistants who are communicating with them online and say “Thank you” to food service preparers and volunteers who are giving out food for students and or wave to bus drivers who are out delivering food.
The principal also encouraged students to get outside, if possible, and enjoy the warm weather March 19th.
View that Twitter message here: https://twitter.com/JeffHamelinck/status/1240617365051772928?s=20
Until students return to school, Hamelinck said he plans to tweet messages to “Kelley Kids” as often as time allows.