As is natural for many in late December, I often find my thoughts drifting ahead to the new year in front of us. I’m not really one for making resolutions — I’ll break them after a couple of weeks anyway, so what’s the point? — but I do wonder what’s in store as we flip the calendar from 2021 to 2022.
My main questions: Where are we as far as the Covid-19 pandemic is concerned and where are we going?
There wasn’t a crystal ball under my Christmas tree this year, so I don’t want to try to make predictions. Instead I thought I would look up some details about how our current pandemic relates to another that was similar in scope, the Spanish flu, which began in early 1918 and ran through about April 1920.
I’m no scientist (though, OK, I did pretty well on my science Regents exam all those decades ago) so I will cite my sources here. Also this column will not be political in any way. Sorry, all you Left vs. Right combatants, but I will blame neither the Trump administration for its failure to rein in the virus nor the Biden administration for its equivalent failures.
First off, the similarities between the diseases are eerie.
In both cases, by the time the initial outbreaks had spread far and wide and grown to pandemic proportions, there were no vaccines for either. According to an article by Mary Parker on Charles River Laboratories’ website, researchers had been working on vaccines for influenza-type diseases before 1918, but they were largely ineffective against the Spanish flu because it was mistakenly believed to be bacterial in nature and not viral. And while current-day researchers have been studying vaccines for coronavirus-related diseases for decades, none were ready for the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 variant when the disease was first identified in late 2019. However, with an accelerated timetable, vaccines were developed very quickly once the disease’s genomic sequencing was uncovered. In perhaps the greatest of all Catch-22s, of course, that speed in developing the vaccine is one reason why many have refused to take it.
So, with no vaccine — and in fact, viral flu vaccines were not widespread until the 1940s — measures to control the Spanish flu included quarantines, better personal hygiene, shutting down schools, movie theaters, people movers such as trolleys, and other public gathering places, and the U.S. government earmarking incredible sums of money to halt the spread. Any of that sound familiar a century later?
Oh, and people were asked to wear masks, though they were crude, flimsy and not nearly as effective as those we have today. And yes, like now, there was pushback.
According to an article on Karger.com, a Swedish publisher of science information, “Many people opposed wearing masks and protest meetings were held that only served to spread the infection, as well as rumours and quack remedies for protection by wearing camphor ball necklaces (reminiscent of the posies worn during earlier plague epidemics), gargling, eating onions, fumigation and the use of carbolics.”
(I could not find information, by the way, as to whether the consumption of onions skyrocketed in 1918.)
The two greatest similarities are that both pandemics circled the globe in waves — three for the Spanish flu and three so far for covid, including delta and omicron — and sadly, the staggering number of deaths they caused. It’s estimated that the Spanish flu killed 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States. So far with covid, those numbers are 5.4 million and 817,000.
And a few words about the names:
Karger.com calls the term Spanish flu “unfair” and a “misnomer.” It’s still not known — and probably never will be — exactly where that flu originated. In fact, the first large numbers of it were reported in the American Midwest, mainly in military barracks as young troops trained to be sent to Europe to serve in World War I where the disease then spread like wildfire. Spain simply was one of the hardest-hit countries (even the King of Spain was afflicted) with a press that was free to report the situation unlike many other nations that enforced censorship for fear of public alarm.
And while it is widely believed that the current pandemic originated in Wuhan, China (and many insist on calling it the “China Virus” … but remember, this is not political), the World Health Organization, according to medscape.com, termed it COVID-19 to avoid “stigmatizing the virus’ origins,” such as was the case for Spain in 1918.
Now for some good news.
Healthline.com, a medical website that states all of its articles “are thoroughly researched and reference high-quality studies and information,” reports that “historically, most pandemics end within two to three years.”
What occurs, according to Healthline.com’s research, is that a virus eventually “mutates into a less virulent pathogen and the population builds up immunity.”
That is what happened with the Spanish flu. Although mutated versions of it continue to circulate to this day, they are not nearly as contagious, as dangerous, or — thankfully — as life-threatening as the original flu. A certain amount of herd immunity has been built up to naturally fend it off as well.
It’s still too early to know how the COVID-19 pandemic will play out exactly, but considering that the spread began in December 2019, we have now entered — drum roll, please — the third year. In addition, early reports from the scientific community say that the latest variant, the omicron, appears to cause milder infections than its predecessor, the delta.
Dr. Rodney E. Rohde, a virologist and professor of clinical laboratory science at Texas State University, said in the Healthline.com article, “The 1918 influenza virus eventually mutated to the point of not having a high number of deaths — again, eventually over three years or so. We may very well be witnessing this process with ongoing variants of SARS-CoV-2.”
Put another way by Jessica Roy, in a column in the Los Angeles Times, “So how did we, as a species, beat the Spanish flu? We didn’t. We survived it. It torched through individual communities until it ran out of people to infect.”
I’d like to think we’re on the same path with COVID-19.
So, as the ball drops on a new year, here’s to 2022. Or let’s hope so at least.