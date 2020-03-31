PENN YAN — Penn Yan Public Library is continuing to serve the community despite being closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the most vital services is free high-speed wifi, available 24 hours a day at its location at 214 Main St. Library staff request that the public observe all social distancing and health advisories when using the wifi in the library's outdoor spaces.
Families are invited to visit www.pypl.org and check out a large list of free online educational resources, compiled by youth services librarian Sarah Crevelling. Crevelling is also conducting virtual storytimes on the library's Facebook page. Other youth events like a trash-pickup-challenge for teens and a family reading night are also posted there.
Adult services librarian Alex Andrasik is offering a variety of programs online, from sign language basics to mindfulness exercises to book clubs, and both librarians are sharing a steady stream of useful links, news, and diversions via the library's Facebook page and other social media outlets.
As people continue to have information needs, either relating to the pandemic or just regular everyday questions, they can still access reference services by emailing info@pypl.org or by sending a private message to the Facebook page. All questions are welcome.
All physical materials (books, DVDs, video games, magazines, audiobooks, etc.) checked out of the library as of March 15 have had their due date extended to May 1, and no late fees will accrue for any materials during this time. (That due date will be revisited and revised if necessary.) Patrons who return any physical materials while the building is closed should use the book drop by the main entrance, as the drive-up book drop has been closed.
Access to digital materials has been opened up to all cardholders regardless of any overdue fees or other blocks. To access digital materials, download the Libby app from your mobile device's app store, or visit stls.overdrive.com on a desktop computer. Ebooks, e-audiobooks, streaming video, magazines, and more are available through the library's digital offerings, all free of charge.