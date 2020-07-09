GENEVA — Many of the nation’s businesses have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RealEats is not one of them.
“We are bursting at the seams,” RealEats CEO Dan Wise said Wednesday, when the Geneva-based company announced it had secured $2.8 million in capital that will be used to expand its growing business.
With many people quarantining for the better part of three months, RealEats’ home-delivered prepared-meal business has grown exponentially, Wise said. Sales have increased over 100 percent from March to May, Wise noted.
“Our growth continues to accelerate,” he said.
Wise noted that “RealEats meals are cooked and then immediately vacuum-sealed, which keeps them fresh and safe all the way to our customers’ doors. Our unique packaging format makes for a very pandemic-friendly food, and customers have responded well.”
RealEats said the $2.8 million raised involved a number of private and public investors, including Armory Square Ventures. It was led by Finger Lakes Forward Venture Capital Fund L.P., which is backed by Empire State Development and managed by Excell Partners. Entrepreneur Wiley Cerilli, one of the founders of Seamless and SinglePlatform and Good Uncle, also provided capital for RealEats.
The $2.8 million raised by the company is on top of its $1 million grand prize from last year’s Grow-NY Competition.
Wise lauded the public-private partnership that has allowed RealEats to grow, noting the company has received support from New York state, Ontario County and the city of Geneva, along with the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva.
“This public-private collaboration is becoming our blueprint for building a healthier food future,” he said.
Wise said in a press release Wednesday afternoon that the capital investment “further solidifies our relationship with upstate New York, giving RealEats the opportunity to increase its support for the region’s independent farms and businesses and create much-needed rural jobs.”
RealEats currently ships its meals — they include dairy-free and plant-based options — to 28 states, with the aim of expanding further.
Former state Sen. Mike Nozzolio, who chairs Locate Finger Lakes, a private agency promoting business development in the Finger Lakes, said the new capital investment in the Geneva company is a boost for the region.
“This funding is great news, as RealEats continues to provide job opportunities for the Finger Lakes region and build an economic development, farm-to-fork ecosystem across upstate New York,” Nozzolio said.
Added Cathy Young, a former state senator now serving as director of the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture: “Cornell’s Center of Excellence is proud to partner with RealEats as it grows jobs and opportunities to meet the demand for convenient, healthful and delicious meals delivered straight to consumers. We are thrilled with RealEats’ progress and expect continued accomplishments as we work together to grow this vital sector of our economy.”
RealEats describes its products as healthy, farm-to-table meals that reduce food waste by staying naturally fresh for a week when refrigerated. The company said it uses only real ingredients, many of which are grown in the Finger Lakes region. The boil-in-the-bag meals are ready in just a few minutes; a microwave is not needed. The company said they are ideal for time-strapped, health-conscious consumers who want healthy, tasty food.
Additionally, RealEats recently became the first meal delivery service company to partner with Partnership for a Healthier America, in recognition of its strides to improve the country’s food landscape.