CORNING — Congressman Tom Reed said he’s as anxious as anyone to see the nation get back to work amid the shutdown of much of the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the Corning Republican who represents the 23rd District said it will need to be done with a deft touch.
“The goal is to manage the virus when we reopen,” he said in a conference call with reporters this week.
Reed explained it is “not being realistic and not being honest with the American people” to believe the novel coronavirus will just fade away and the nation can return to normalcy, but he acknowledges that the U.S. is on the cusp of an “economic depression” if people don’t get back to work soon.
“My hope is sooner rather than later,” he said. “I can’t give you a hard date right now.”
The challenge is how to bring people back to work with a vaccine that is still “12-18 months down the road.”
Expanded testing is needed, along with antibody tests to determine whether someone has immunity to COVID-19 and would be expected to safely return to work, Reed said.
“Testing is the key component,” he reiterated.
Restarting the economy must be done methodically, he stressed, and likely by region.
“You do not want to start, stop, start, stop the U.S. economy,” he said. “We have to open up America safely.”
He said the nation needs to be able to “put out those virus hot spots and address the surge capacity” in hospitals as it restarts the economy.
As for who gets to decide when to turn the lights back on, Reed believes President Trump and the nation’s governors need to work together. Trump has suggested he has absolute authority to reopen businesses across the nation, though he somewhat walked back those statements yesterday.
Reed appeared to side with the states and the governors on the matter.
“I believe the state has the authority,” he said.
While a $1.2 trillion economic-aid package is being disbursed in an attempt to stave off economic collapse, Reed noted that more help is on the way.
A phase 4 coronavirus relief package will include aid for struggling farmers and municipalities that have seen revenues — in particular sales taxes — dry up. Without stabilizing farming operations, Reed said there could be food shortages.
While it appears the number of new infections is holding steady, there are trouble spots, such as nursing homes, where some of the state’s most vulnerable residents live.
Two nursing homes in Reed’s district have suffered significant deaths, including five at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Hopewell, which at one time was a county-owned facility.
“Our nursing homes are becoming the next battlefront of this crisis,” he said. “We’ve got to do better” to protect people living in the facilities and those caring for them.
Reed said his office was contacted by a Tioga County nursing home in dire need of protective masks and gowns, and working with Cuomo’s office, they were able to deliver 4,000 to the facility. He lauded the cooperation with the governor’s office, his team and Tioga County for working together to address a need.
Reed said his office has received 2,200 calls for assistance over the last 30 days.