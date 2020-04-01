WASHINGTON — Bipartisan efforts are relatively rare in the nation’s capitol these days, but the region’s congressional representatives, Tom Reed and John Katko, said the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES, is an example of what Republicans and Democrats can do together in the midst of one of the nation’s most challenging times.
Reed, R-23 of Corning, speaking in a conference call with reporters after the vote Friday was clearly pleased with what had transpired, as the House passed a $2.2 trillion package that includes tax rebates ($1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples, plus $500 per child, directly to families), $350 billion in low-interest loans to help local businesses maintain payrolls, enhancements to unemployment insurance, as well as over $100 billion in direct aid to hospitals and healthcare facilities. The legislation also looks to address critical shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, testing kits and other essential medical supplies.
Reed called it a “very historic vote, and I am happy we took a positive step forward.”
He said Republicans and Democrats spoke “in one united voice” to address the virus and the economy as well.
“We’re listening,” he said. “We know the anxiety and fear that has taken over our country.”
He said it was the “biggest vote I’ve taken in my congressional career. … It should give hope to Americans that elected officials in Washington can set aside their partisanship and political rhetoric, and they acted as Americans today (Friday).”
In a statement released by his office, Katko, R-24 of Camillus, said the “measure will strengthen our nation’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and makes important strides towards providing economic relief for our region. There is no question we have a long way to go, but I remain committed to working across the aisle to support central New York families, small businesses and healthcare providers.”
Reed said the next challenge is determining when the nation can “turn back on the lights” on an economy that is largely shuttered because of the COVID-19 outbreak that has ravaged the New York City metro area, with developing hotspots in points south and west. He noted that the shortage of testing kits has made it difficult for health officials to determine the extent of the virus’ spread.
Reed acknowledged that the federal government might need to do even more beyond the $2.2 trillion package President Trump signed.
“The intention with this is to get us through the crisis,” he said, adding that another spending bill is likely coming.