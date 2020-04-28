ALBANY — Eight upstate congressional representatives, including Tom Reed and John Katko, will participate in a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday night that can be viewed on television or livestream.
The event, “COVID-19: Congressional Town Hall,” is hosted by Nexstar Broadcasting, which owns WROC Channel 8 in Rochester. It runs from 7-8 p.m. The livestream will continue until 8:30 p.m.
Nexstar said the congressional representatives will address the federal response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across upstate New York.
It is being hosted by WTEN-TV/WXXA-TV-Albany anchor and political affairs reporter Tim Lake and will air exclusively on 15 Nexstar stations across upstate New York, including WROC. Viewers also may access a livestream of the town hall online by visiting WROC’s website, rochesterfirst.com.
The town hall will open with Lake providing a recap of the latest developments in the pandemic and posing questions to the representatives. The broadcast will then move to questions submitted by viewers around the state. Viewers can pose a question to the representatives via a variety of social media platforms using the hashtag #NYCoronavirus, or by email to News@news10.com. Preference will be given to those questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts.
Besides Reed, R-23 of Corning, and Katko, R-24 of Camillus, the town hall will feature representatives Antonio Delgado, D-19 of Rhinebeck; Paul Tonko, D-20 of Amsterdam; Elise Stefanik, R-21 of Schuylerville; Anthony Brindisi, D-22 of Utica; Joe Morelle, D-25 of Irondequoit; and Brian Higgins, D-26 of South Buffalo.