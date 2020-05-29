CORNING — Congressman Tom Reed said Gov. Andrew Cuomo has his cell phone number, but the two have not spoken to each other in three years.
It doesn’t appear the governor will be giving the Corning Republican, who represents the 23rd Congressional District, a call anytime soon.
In a Zoom press conference Thursday, Reed blasted Cuomo, saying he bears responsibility for the more than 5,600 nursing home deaths from COVID-19. In particular, Reed cites a since-rescinded March 25 directive ordering long-term care facilities to admit new or returning patients regardless of whether they were positive for COVID-19.
Reed joins a number of Republicans around the state and even some Democrats who have criticized the state’s COVID-19 policies related to nursing homes. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-21 of Schuylerville, Saratoga County, has called for an investigation into the administration’s role in the nursing home deaths.
Cuomo had insisted the directive was in accordance with federal Centers for Disease Control policy. However, on May 10, the policy was scrapped, and in its place a requirement that each nursing home worker get tested for COVID-19 twice a week, which is costing nursing facilities millions of dollars statewide.
Reed said Cuomo’s defense of the March 25 directive, that it was in accordance with CDC guidelines, was a lie, and that the governor “has a despicable way of trying to blame others.”
The policy, said Reed, defies common sense, because nursing home patients are the most vulnerable population when it comes to the coronavirus. Those patients needed to be in separate facilities and cleared of the virus before returning to their nursing homes, he said.
The press conference followed a regional roundtable of elected officials, all Republicans, and nursing home and hospital administrators focused on state policies regarding nursing homes and the coronavirus.
Reed said he invited staff from Cuomo’s office to take part in the session, but that they canceled about 40 minutes before it was to start, which the congressman said was “greatly disappointing,” but not surprising.
He said Cuomo is “more interested in being a show horse than a workhorse.”
Reed criticized the twice-weekly testing requirement for nursing home workers, saying it’s not based on science or any best practices and that it is incredibly costly for nursing facilities. It could lead some to close, he said.
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, called the Cuomo administration’s policy change for twice-weekly testing an “extreme flip-flop.” He claimed the new testing requirement is costing nursing facilities $45 million a week.
O’Mara said legislation introduced Thursday by Senate Republicans to provide $100 million in relief for nursing homes for such costs was rejected by the Democratic majority, controlled by what the Republican characterized as “extreme downstate liberals.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-57 of Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County, said Cuomo is “punishing the nursing homes for his mistake.”
Borrello denied the criticism of the governor is political, which Cuomo has contended.
“This is not about partisan politics,” Borrello said. “This is about protecting the most vulnerable.”
Last week, Cuomo’s senior advisor, Rich Azzopardi, dismissed Stefanik’s criticism of the governor.
“Everyone can see through this ugly attempt to politicize this,” he said.
Explaining the Health Department’s approach to the nursing home concerns, he said: “The policy is always that you need facilities, proper staffing and enough protective equipment or you can’t take a patient. We offered to help with transfers, provided nursing homes access to more than 95,000 staffers — which 400 of the approximately 600 took us up on, and provided more than 10.5 million pieces of PPE to them.”
Stefanik said Cuomo’s attempt to convince New Yorkers that his administration was merely adhering to CDC policies misconstrues what took place.
“The CDC guidance did not mandate or require the blanket acceptance of COVID positive cases (at the homes),” the congresswoman said. “Instead, they advocated for a case-by-case approach. No other state in the nation had the mandate the New York Department of Health issued.”
Others who have taken issue with the Cuomo administration’s management of the infections at nursing homes include Democrats such as Assemblyman Dick Gottfried of Manhattan and Ronald Kim of Queens.
The Associated Press contributed information to this story.