WASHINGTON — State and federal legislators have been clamoring for more help for the nation’s farmers whose businesses have been disrupted by market changes caused by the coronavirus epidemic.
Last week, they received some good news.
Rep. Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture program has earmarked $19 billion in aid to assist farmers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Reed said it provides direct economic assistance to farmers, including $2.9 billion to dairy producers and $2.1 billion for specialty crop producers.
“We have been talking to our farmers regularly and hear their needs and concerns,” Reed said in a press release. “Understanding our communities are hurting, the USDA has mobilized quickly to help farmers since receiving feedback from Congress.”
He said “between direct financial relief and purchasing programs, I am optimistic we can get through this crisis, standing together.”
Reed said the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, announced by USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, provides direct financial relief to farmers to address financial losses since the beginning of the year and also provides aid for anticipated losses from depressed market conditions. The second portion, totaling $3 billion, allows for the USDA to begin purchasing and distributing surplus crops, dairy and meat, said Reed. The food will be packaged for distribution to community, faith-based and non-profit organizations supporting people in need, he added.
Cornell University agricultural economist Andrew Novakovic said the program is welcomed news, but that it won’t address the huge losses in demand for agricultural products through the closures of restaurants and institutional food producers, such as schools and colleges.
“Cash payments will only partially compensate farms for the difference between the revenues they would likely have received in 2020 and what they actually received, but the amounts will still be significant,” he said. “Smaller-scale farmers will receive proportionately larger subsidies than large producers. The payments will provide short-term assistance to replace lost revenue, but they don’t address the underlying problem, which primarily is massive demand destruction.”
Novakovic is hopeful the struggling dairy industry will benefit as well.
“The second component of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is to support the purchase of dairy products for food donations,” he said. “The secretary indicated that USDA will target ‘market supply chains (that) have been impacted.’ This may mean targeting those dairy foods that have experienced the largest reductions in sales, again driven primarily by shutdowns in food service and institutional use. For example, certain cheeses and butter have been severely impacted, but fluid milk has had increased sales. Thus, we might have a program that emphasizes buying and distributing cheese. Creating a demand for farm milk, even if it is an artificial one, should strengthen milk prices.”
New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said the USDA funding is needed and appreciated.
“New York Farm Bureau appreciates USDA’s announcement to provide emergency economic aid to our farmers in light of the serious market disruptions and collapsed commodity prices related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement. “New York Farm Bureau wrote a letter this month to Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting the direct assistance and a federal food purchase program to help stabilize prices. $16 billion will now be directed to our farm families along with $3 billion to purchase meat, dairy products, fruit and vegetables. We also applaud the initiative to get more food from the farm to food banks to help New Yorkers in need. No farmer wants to see food go to waste, but is sometimes left with no other choice considering the major challenges confronting the food distribution chain.”