CORNING — Congressman Tom Reed said he agrees with President Trump that the nation needs to get back to business sooner rather than later, given the spread of the coronavirus.
His potential Democratic opponent in November, Tracy Mitrano, of Penn Yan, thinks that’s a bad idea.
In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Reed, R-23 of Corning, said the battle against the virus and the need to get people back to work must coincide.
Businesses need “to keep their doors open and keep as many people on their payroll as possible,” Reed said.
The alternative, he said, is “to allow them to have access to cash so we can get through this crisis together.”
That alternative is in the works. The Senate has approved a $2.2 trillion bill that would help small and large businesses, put money in people’s wallets and extend and enhance unemployment benefits. A House vote is set for Friday, said Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday.
The bill must ensure businesses can “cover their (workers) paychecks” as the country deals with coronavirus, Reed said.
“We have shut down a $25 trillion U.S. economy,” he said.
Reed warned that the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 could turn into an economic depression.
Given the relatively slower pace of the spread of the virus upstate, at least so far, Reed there are places where businesses could resume more normal operations. However, New York City, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the nation, is not one of them, he emphasized.
“We need to approach this regionally,” Reed said. “We have not had a hot zone go off in the district.”
Mitrano responded Thursday that Reed’s suggestion of reopening businesses this early in the battle against the virus, which has killed hundreds across the nation, ignores the “advice of medical experts (and) is not in the public’s best interest.”
Mitrano said that as of 9 a.m. Thursday, 38 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the 23rd District, with many more still awaiting results. Overall, she said, over 300 people have died in New York state. Over 37,000 cases were reported by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, and the numbers are rising by the day.
“Health and safety first, guided by evidence-based research and medical science,” Mitrano said in a press release. “This is what will serve our long-term economic health. Let’s not put the cart before the horse.”
She added: “If I were in Congress today, I would prioritize health and safety, which means using the federal government to prompt the manufacturing and coordination needed for medical equipment and expedited training of technicians. Drawing on the lessons of the epidemic in Asia and Europe, we can predict the viral path and use all of our resources to care for people when and where we need it.”
Reed said hospitals and health departments in the 11-county district have been able to handle what’s been thrown at them so far and appear ready for any surge in cases.
“We have not had a hot zone go off in the district,” Reed said. “This virus is here among us. More testing shows more cases. Don’t panic. Most people who are exposed will have mild or no symptoms.”
Reed said his office has been in contact with hospitals in the district and has been advocating for emergency supplies from private, state and federal sources.