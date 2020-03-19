ALBANY — The region’s Assembly members are pushing legislation to help the state’s small businesses survive amid the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assembly members Brian Kolb, R-131 of Victor, and Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, are joining fellow Republicans colleagues in support of emergency state aid under the Small Business Recovery Act amid a free-falling state economy.
“The Small Business Recovery Act is a lifeline to hardworking people who have devoted their lives to building the small businesses that form the backbone of our communities,” said Kolb. “If we don’t act quickly, they won’t survive. Passing this legislation means protecting them, protecting their employees and protecting the essential character of our communities.”
Added Manktelow: “With the outbreak of COVID-19, we are not just in a health crisis, we are also on the brink of a financial crisis. With most entertainment businesses, such as movie theaters, restaurants and bars, forced to close their doors and others required to operate with half their normal occupancy limit, employees and business owners will soon feel the effects financially across the state. While essential measures are needed to contain the spread of the virus, we must think ahead as to how we can help New Yorkers continue to survive in such difficult times.”
The Assembly members said the Small Business Recovery Act would:
• Immediately direct the state’s settlement reserve fund of $890 million to small businesses;
• Create a zero percent interest loan program to help small businesses meet payroll;
• Re-purpose available tax credits to help the state’s existing small businesses;
• Use all economic development discretionary funding for existing small businesses within New York State;
• Move tax deadlines for remittance, business tax and personal income tax ahead 180 days;
• Suspend all regulatory fees on small businesses for 180 days;
• Suspend the plastic bag ban for grocery stores for 180 days.
Kolb said 99 percent of the state’s commercial enterprises are defined as small businesses.
He said that “when you consider that small business owners employ over half of our state’s workforce, this is a common-sense, targeted package.”
He added: “We’re asking the public to accept the reality of social distancing and staying home as much as possible, even though it’s difficult. We’re asking the governor and members on the other side to accept the reality that these measures will wipe out generations of hard work, achievement and sacrifice if we don’t take action right now. Small business owners and their workers need this.”
Added Manktelow: “As we move forward into uncharted waters, having never fully experienced anything like this crisis before, it is important that we as legislators focus on helping provide relief for New Yorkers.”