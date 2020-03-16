The region’s school districts are moving up scheduled closures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many announced Monday they would be closing school Tuesday, after most previously had scheduled closings for Wednesday.
Geneva, Seneca Falls, South Seneca, Waterloo and Penn Yan were among the schools that announced they were moving up closures amid a pandemic that is growing in numbers and concern by the day.
Schools are generally scheduled to return to session April 13 or 14, coinciding with the end of spring break. Those return dates could be moved or extended, based on changing conditions in the outbreak.
Seneca Falls Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman said the district’s closure was moved up due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recommendations announced Monday.
Schools are scheduling times for students to pick up instructional materials, medications and any personal belongings from their respective buildings. Students and parents are advised to check your school district’s website for pickup times.
Superintendents emphasized that the situation related to the outbreak continues are fluid.
“Plans related to COVID-19 continue to change and for this, I am incredibly sorry,” Midlakes Superintendent Matt Sickles said in a message to the community. “I understand and regret the difficulties this may cause for families. Based on recent developments and orders communicated by the governor, we need to change the timeline for the closure of school.”
The school breakfast and lunch programs will continue, districts noted, and parents or guardians should go to their respective district’s website for more information about how to make meal-pickup arrangements.
Monroe County schools made the decision to shut down last week. The closings were effective Monday. They are closed until further notice.