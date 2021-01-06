While the current pace of regional COVID-19 vaccinations isn’t what they hoped for, several officials said they expect it to pick up soon.
“It might be ugly at times and bumpy at times, but we will get there. This is well planned out, but it’s new and we have never done this before,” said Dr. Nancy Bennett of what is being called the Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub. “We are learning along the way. We don’t have all the answers, but all the pieces are in place.”
Bennett, from the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC), joined several others in a Zoom meeting Tuesday with area media to discuss regional vaccination efforts. Also speaking were Mary Beer, Ontario County director of public health; Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County director of public health; and Adam Bello, Monroe County executive.
URMC, which includes Strong Memorial Hospital, is one of 10 “hospital hubs” designated by the state to coordinate distribution of area vaccines. The state identifies the Finger Lakes region as Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.
Bello said the region is now in its third week of vaccinating hospital workers, as well as nursing home staff and residents during what he and Bennett called “Phase 1-A” of the process. Bennett said that includes about 100,000 vaccinations.
Other health care professionals and emergency medical technicians are now being vaccinated.
“We’ve had about 2,000 EMTs vaccinated in the last week. We are doing about 500 per day,” Bello said. “We should have them finished this week.”
In Ontario County, Beer said a drive-thru clinic will be held Friday for doctors and other health care professionals not in a hospital setting. That will be done at the county transportation building in Hopewell.
“This is the first week local health departments are getting vaccines outside of Monroe County, and we are ready to hit the ground running,” she said.
Beer said her department has between 200 and 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t require ultra-cold storage as the Pfizer vaccine does. The clinic is not open to the public, although future clinics will be held when more of the vaccine is available by Moderna and other companies working on vaccines.
“We will do our best to get every single vaccine that comes in our door to go out the door and into arms,” she said. “We just don’t have the vaccines to give at this time. We will get every drop into people’s arms eventually.”
Phase 1-B includes non-health care workers deemed essential, including educators, police, firefighters and others. Phase 1-C includes people 75 and over, and is expected to start in several weeks.
Bennett said there is no exact timeline, although the 75-and-over population will be contacted by their health care provider.
“It could be two weeks. It could be six weeks,” she said.
“We understand we don’t have all the answers and this is not going as quickly as people want. It’s not for us either,” added Mendoza. “When you are available to receive the vaccine, you will know it.”
Bennett said the state has set up a website, am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, for people to see if they are eligible for a vaccine. A regional website is expected to go live soon.
The officials said even as more people get vaccines, mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene should continue for the foreseeable future.
“Even if you are vaccinated, you can still contract this virus and transmit it to others,” Mendoza said.