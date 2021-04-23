A regional health information system is collecting COVID-19 vaccination data, and officials believe it will lead to equitable distribution of the vaccine and, eventually, a return to a more normal way of life.
The data is now available through the Rochester Regional Health Information Organization, which supports healthcare delivery to about 1.5 million people in 14 counties, including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.
Annmarie Flanagan, Yates County’s public health director, said RHIO’s recent move allows authorized public health personnel to access COVID-19 vaccine and testing data.
“Vaccine verification is important now and will be in the future to decrease or eliminate quarantining ... especially for those who are fully vaccinated,” Flanagan said. “It is just one more way to allow everyone to return to their day-to-day lives.”
RHIO officials said the data will allow doctors, nurses, long-term care providers and other clinical professionals to see a patient’s vaccine brand, timing of the vaccine, and other dosage details to improve administration of second injections.
Along with coronavirus test results, public health departments can access vaccination records to look at community progress toward herd immunity. They also can see how the vaccine is getting to specific populations and if it is being distributed equitably.
“We began efforts last summer to prepare our systems for vaccination data, with the hope that breakthroughs were on the horizon,” said Jill Eisenstein, CEO and president of Rochester RHIO. “By putting this information in the hands of the healthcare community, there’s even more reason to believe we can collectively change the course of COVID-19’s effects across the greater Finger Lakes region.”
Rochester RHIO is a data resource for the Finger Lakes COVID-19 task force.
Lara Turbide, vice president of community services for Finger Lakes Health, said all area health systems are documenting vaccination status in their electronic medical records. Those can be accessed by other systems if patients agree to have their records on the RHIO system.
“Vaccination information is an important part of medical history, like other immunization records,” she said. “This regional repository of information will make sure we have this information documented as part of our patients’ medical records.”