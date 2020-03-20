A listing of cancellations of religious events and services that have been reported to the Finger Lakes Times as of Thursday, March 19. Contact your house of worship directly to learn if it has been affected.
• Canceled: Our Lady of Peace Parish’s St. Joseph’s Table, Sunday, March 22 at Club 86.
• Canceled: The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, worship services March 22 and 29. Info: (315) 789-1343.
• Canceled: The United Church of Canandaigua’s pipe organ concert, Sunday, March 29. Info: (585) 394-0503.
• Canceled: The First Presbyterian Church of Lyons’ worship services and choir rehearsals until Thursday, March 26, after which the situation will be re-evaluated. Providing resources for spiritual growth and wellness will be done through Facebook, the church’s website, emails and phone calls.
• Canceled: Remaining Lyons Council of Churches Soup and Sharing events.
• Canceled: Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., worship service, Sunday, March 22. The Caring and Sharing support group on Thursdays also is canceled. Info: (315) 331-3895 or newarkfirstumc.org.
• The Diocese of Rochester has suspended all public Masses. For further updates: dor.org or (585) 328-3210.