GENEVA — In unprecedented times, unprecedented steps.
Going out for a burger or a drink to one of the region’s restaurants and bars ended Monday night, per orders from Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of an effort to stem the movement of novel coronavirus.
Amid what he called a “lack of federal direction and nationwide standards,” Cuomo joined New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont in announcing a regional approach to stemming COVID-19’s spread.
The three governors announced Monday that restaurants and bars will close for on-premise service but still have the option of offering take-out and delivery services. The businesses also will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol. The measures went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday.
Movie theaters, gyms and casinos also were ordered to temporarily close.
Local restaurant owners say none of the options — closing temporarily or doing take-out and delivery — are good ones when it comes to their bottom lines.
Richard Austin, one of the owners of Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante on Seneca Street, said he was to meet Monday night with his two partners, Tomás Gonzalez and Mike Kerr, on whether to shut down temporarily or try take-out services. He said delivery is not an option.
“I’m still kind of in shock,” he said of the news that restaurants and bars were barred from doing on-premise business. “I think I’m going to be in tears soon.”
Still, he said, the decision by Cuomo was “just kind of a matter of time” given the gravity of COVID-19’s potential to rapidly spread among the population.
Cuomo wants to reduce exposures, and in the process, reduce infections, through social distancing. The goal is to keep the state’s already near-capacity hospitals from being overrun with COVID-19 patients.
Austin, who noted that Bella’s had a great weekend, said he could not dispute the governor’s decision.
“I’m not in a position of knowledge of whether I agree,” he said, emphasizing that he “wants people to be safe. I want my employees to be safe.”
Still, he said, whatever decision Bella’s ownership chooses, staff will be affected. If they decide to continue take-out, he won’t need many employees, and that upsets him.
“It’s their livelihood,” he said.
For Tamarie Cataldo, owner of the New Hall Diner, the choice is made: She’s staying open and will do pickup and deliveries when they reopen Wednesday in the town of Seneca hamlet.
“I could sense that this was coming,” she said. “I’m really torn (on the need for closing bars and restaurants). In some respects, it might be too much.”
Still, she knows COVID-19 is serious, especially people with compromised immune systems, including herself. She has lyme disease.
Cataldo said she is considering adding some family take-out dinner fare, such as pans of pasta and macaroni and cheese, beyond her breakfast and lunch offerings.
Whether running a takeout and delivery service will keep her small diner running is another matter, she admitted.
“I don’t know (if she can be profitable or stem losses),” she said. “And that is the absolutely terrifying part. I don’t know how long we can sustain this.”
Restaurant owner Pete Mitchell said he’s also already made his decision: His six restaurants — four Parker’s Grille & Tap Houses, as well as Halsey’s in Geneva and 86 Fall in Seneca Falls — are shutting down until the order is lifted.
His employees will be filing for unemployment, and he was pleased to hear the state has suspended the one-week wait requirement to receive unemployment benefits.
He said the governor is making the right call.
“I completely understand this,” he said. “This is the way to go.”
The decision to close, as opposed to take-out and delivery, was not a hard one, Mitchell said.
“It will cost you more to stay open,” he said.
Mitchell said each of his restaurants has about 25 employees, but that under the take-out/delivery model, he would need just three or four to provide such a service.
While he believes in the steps governments are taking to encourage social distancing, he said some people are unecessarily hitting the panic button, pointing to the runs on toilet paper and other products, including meat.
“I’m not saying we should not be on guard,” he said. “I just think there’s a little too much fear and worry over this.”