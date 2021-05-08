With the state’s COVID-19 cases declining and vaccine rates among the nation’s highest, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has begun easing COVID-19 restrictions for businesses, something critics say is long overdue.
On Friday, the statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.22%, the lowest since Oct. 22, while the percentage of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose stood at 47.7%.
Among the rollbacks over the past few weeks: lifting the curfew for bars and restaurants and dropping the food-with-alcohol requirement. Outdoor bars and restaurants will have their curfews lifted May 17, Cuomo said, and indoor ones will have curfews lifted at the end of the month. The Legislature, however, intends to repeal those curfews before the governor’s proposed dates.
And, on May 19, Cuomo is taking the next step in loosening controls for bars and restaurants. That’s the date when they will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity.
“We are at a point now where we are going to take a major step forward on reopening,” Cuomo said at a news conference in New York City recently.
But, there’s a catch: Although capacity limits will be gone, businesses must still be required to enforce 6-foot distancing rules as long as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends it. That creates a de facto capacity limit for businesses based on how much space they have. The state will update that rule if the CDC adjusts the 6-foot rule, Cuomo said.
Beyond bars and restaurants, capacity limits have been lifted on hair salons, gyms, offices, retail stores, museums, entertainment centers and theaters. Again, though, the 6-foot distancing requirement stays.
For local restaurants that have struggled to stay afloat during COVID-19, the news of no capacity limits was met with a collective shrug. Among them: Amanda Rago, who manages the Parker’s chain of restaurants that includes four Parker’s Grille and Tap House locations, Halsey’s in Geneva, and 84 Fall in Seneca Falls.
“If the state’s definition of 100% capacity still requires 6-foot social distancing (between tables), then I’d say most restaurants have been running at full capacity since June 12 of last year,” she said. “There was no point in even increasing capacity if six feet is still required. I can’t add any more tables or chairs, so therefore I can’t increase capacity amount. This change may help other industries, but does absolutely nothing for us.”
Dick Austin, an owner of Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante on Seneca Street in Geneva, agreed.
“It’s still not good enough, especially in a place like Geneva, where so many of our dining locations are in narrow buildings,” Austin said. “There are still restrictions on capacity because of the 6-foot dining rule, which has nothing to do with any capacity limit percentage.”
On North Genesee Street, Uncle Joe’s has tight quarters under the best of circumstances, restaurant Manager Emily Smith noted.
“We will be opening up our capacity, but we still have to maintain that six feet,” she said. “It’s nice to hear that changing, but it really doesn’t do that much for us.”
With the need for 6-foot distancing, Uncle Joe’s, which has two dining rooms, can add about 14 seats, Smith said, adding that number might increase if they book larger groups of diners.
Smith said after a year of dining and drinking restrictions, the loosening of protocols is heartening, even if they don’t change things as much as needed to help restaurants emerge from a difficult time for the industry.
“We’ll take everything we can get right now,” she said.
Over at Cosentino’s Ristorante on Railroad Place in Geneva, which was featured on a recent episode of Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible,” owners Bill and Nancy Cosentino said they can fit 64 people in the main dining room at full capacity. However, they are only able to seat 48 at the moment, due to the 6-foot rule. At 75% capacity, they can host 37 people in a private room that, pre-COVID, could seat 50.
Bill Cosentino doesn’t think they can add more tables, even with the capacity limits lifted.
“We’re just about at maximum (capacity) right now,” he said, noting that they added some outdoor seating last September when they put up a tent with heaters. It’s good for dining in temperatures of 50 and above, he explained.
While the lifting of capacity limits is welcomed — with the assumption that the 6-foot distancing requirement will end — Bill Cosentino said the bigger issue is labor. They are understaffed, as are restaurants all over the area. They’re short cooks and wait staff, Nancy Cosentino said, noting the restaurant would be open on Mondays if they had the workers.
Smith agreed that it’s been difficult finding workers at Uncle Joe’s as well, and that they have a help-wanted sign in front of the restaurant.