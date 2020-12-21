WATERLOO — In hopes of encouraging better compliance, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider amending COVID policies that were adopted in August.
The amended COVID Response Protocol and Sanction Process and Response Organization policies will first be considered by the board’s Public Health Services Committee. If changes are approved there, they will go to the full board at a special meeting after the committee meetings.
The county formed a special committee of board members, staff and business leaders to develop response protocols and enforcement provisions regarding COVID-19 protection steps that strive to balance personal rights and freedoms with public health and minimizing the spread of the virus.
The protocols proposed establish a sequential process involving the county Health Department, local law enforcement agencies, other county departments and elected leaders in responding to complaints about businesses and individuals not observing COVID social distancing and mask wearing at a business and issues related to non-essential gatherings.
Step 1 in the process calls for a complaint to be reviewed and referred to the town county and/or county supervisor in the town where the complaint originates. The supervisor would then agree to respond to a complaint and the COVID committee will not take action until that report is provided by the supervisor. Then, an investigation of the complaint will be done by Public Health Department personnel or another designated county worker .
A written summary of the investigation will be filed. At all times, but particularly with the first complaint, every effort will be made to provide the subject of the complaint additional educational materials to encourage compliance.
Step 2, upon the receipt of a second verified complaint or as the result of a compliance visit, a formal letter of warning will be issued through the Health Department, informing the subject that failure to comply with COVID prevention measures may result in fines and other sanctions.
Additional education materials and an offer of assistance will be provided.
Step 3 will be if a third verified complaint is received. It will be referred to the committee and a Notice of Violation will be issued to encourage compliance. The notice will set forth the maximum sanction provided by statute or regulation and inform the subject that a consent order in lieu of an administrative hearing is available.
The revised policy would state that no sanction or penalty is imposed solely on an anonymous complaint. Protocols for the administrative hearing are spelled out.
Fines for continued violations are $50 for an individual, $100 for a small business with 25 or fewer employees and $500 for a larger business, chain or franchise for a first notice.
The second offense calls for fines of $100, $250 and $1,000 and $250, $500 and $1,500 for third violation notices.
In other agenda items, the Finance, Assessment & Insurance Committee will receive a report on the draft independent, outside audit of county finances for 2019 from the Bonadio Group.
The Public Safety Committee will continue an ongoing discussion of county coroner centralized records and filling a coroner vacancy.
The Water and Sewer Treatment, Maintenance and Operations Committee will get an update on the decommissioning of the Hillside wastewater treatment plant, the Professional Engineering Report on Sewer Districts 1 and 2, an infiltration and inflow study, a discussion of issues around Lakeshore Landing and finances and construction in county water and sewer districts.