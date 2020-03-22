ROCHESTER — Rochester Museum and Science Center hosts an Open for Curiosity webpage.
Find at-home science experiments, links to Live Science videos and schedules of live remote events through this activity hub. The page will be updated frequently in the weeks ahead.
Find educational resources and fun science activities that you can do at home through the website and social media pages.
Get your daily dose of science with our Live Science: Online video series, available through the RMSC YouTube Channel. At 3 p.m. daily, see a new science demo — from bubble monsters to thermite reactions.
Through RMSC’s social media channels, get science nuggets in your feed on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter each day. Find fun science experiments, collection items, interesting pieces of cultural history, and more. Look for @rocrmsc.
On March 25, RMSC will offer a virtual planetarium show for ages 5 to 8. At 11 a.m., there will be a virtual showing of Sun, Moon, and Stars, one of RMSC’s most popular planetarium programs. Learn about the celestial bodies that inhabit the universe and use observation skills to compare and contrast between them. Look for the YouTube link next week at rmsc.org.
On Wednesday, March 24, at 3 p.m., RMSC will host a science storytime. Each book will have an accompanying activity or meet and greet with one of RMSC’s Inquiry Room animals as a guest star.