ROCHESTER — For the first time in their history, the annual Ronald McDonald House All-Star basketball games have been canceled.

The 35th annual girls’ and boys’ contests had been scheduled for March 28 at Rush-Henrietta High School. All-Star Games Chairman Rich Dibble said in an email Monday the games are off.

“Regrettably, I am cancelling the RMH All-Star Banquet and Games this year,” Dibble wrote. “Obviously this is because of the unprecedented health crisis and school closings going on.

“It’s the first time in 35 years that we have had this happen, and as painful as it is, it’s obviously unavoidable.”

The playing, coaching and cheerleading rosters chosen for the contests are below:

BOYS

Red Team

Luke Cole, Fillmore

Dominick Trippi, Honeoye

Mike Hubbard, Waterloo

Gabe Macdonald, Notre Dame

Vincent Molisani, Cal-Mum

Riley Stella, York

Tony Arnold, Eastridge

Ben DiGiovanni, Pittsford Sutherland

Dyllon Scott, Penfield

Michael Gentile, Bishop Kearney

Zechariah Harris-Scott, East High

Jermaine Taggart, McQuaid

Kobe Long, McQuaid

Benji Kemp, Lyons

Coaches

Ed Orman, York

Tim Darnell, Waterloo

Gold Team

Evan Windus, Genesee Valley

Chase Rizzo, Red Jacket

Josh Green, Newark

Colton Dillon, Elba

Chase Freeland, Hornell

TahJae Hill, Hilton

Andrew Mason, Webster Thomas

Matt Caggiano, Victor

Jaden Hartsfield, Greece Odyssey

Melvin Council Jr., University Prep

Kennyh Hardeman, Leadership Academy

Mason Putnam, Prattsburgh

Tristian Stark, Avoca

Liam Prendergast, Marcus Whitman

Maxwell Jusianiec, Wellsville

Coaches

Troy Prince, Hilton

Lintz Bliven, Genesee Valley

GIRLS

Red Team

Kyaira Woody, Romulus

Jenna LaMere, Wheatland-Chili

Leah Harkenrider, Hornell

Grace Rittenhouse, Dansville

Jazmine Darling, Greece Arcadia

Chloe Whittier, Victor

Isabella DeRubeis, Greece Athena

Alahna Page, Irondequoit

Emily Tabone, Mercy

Aaliyah Pennie, Northstar Christian

Victoria McDaniel, Arkport/Canaseraga

Elizabeth Roach, Canisteo-Greenwood

Caiden Crego, Lyons

Coaches

Gary Ward, Wheatland-Chili

Charlie Luffman, Romulus

Gold Team

Hannah Roeske, Fillmore

Kate Howe, Cuba-Rushford

Sydney Close, Red Jacket

Andra Savage, Pal-Mac

Katie Smyth, Pal-Mac

Brianna Smith, Oakfield-Alabama

Makenna Read, Avon

Nyara Simmons, Penfield

Baylee Teal, Penfield

Katie Bischoping, Pittsford Mendon

India Jordan, School of the Arts

Eysha Clarke-DeSouza, School of the Arts

Lindsey Wunder, Gananda

Coaches

Mark Vogt, Penfield

Tom Parks, Fillmore

Cheerleaders

Averi Saulter, Cuba-Rushford

Brianne Cavanaugh, Whitesville

Mariah Russ, Geneva

Morgan Kesecker, Newark

Trinity Ellersick, Pal-Mac

Autumn Wildey, Attica

Madison Phillips, Alexander

Grace Ann Clements, Avon

Rachel Hinz, Perry

Taryn True, Perry

Maria Sansone, Eastridge

Morgan Wells, Fairport

Regan Karr, Arkport/Canaseraga

Elizabeth Jones, Campbell-Savona

Alexis O’Neil, Lyons

Jeannalise Gomez, East Rochester

Coaches

Ashley Wood, Honeoye Falls-Lima

Shaun Loomis, Avon

