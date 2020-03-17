ROCHESTER — For the first time in their history, the annual Ronald McDonald House All-Star basketball games have been canceled.
The 35th annual girls’ and boys’ contests had been scheduled for March 28 at Rush-Henrietta High School. All-Star Games Chairman Rich Dibble said in an email Monday the games are off.
“Regrettably, I am cancelling the RMH All-Star Banquet and Games this year,” Dibble wrote. “Obviously this is because of the unprecedented health crisis and school closings going on.
“It’s the first time in 35 years that we have had this happen, and as painful as it is, it’s obviously unavoidable.”
The playing, coaching and cheerleading rosters chosen for the contests are below:
BOYS
Red Team
Luke Cole, Fillmore
Dominick Trippi, Honeoye
Mike Hubbard, Waterloo
Gabe Macdonald, Notre Dame
Vincent Molisani, Cal-Mum
Riley Stella, York
Tony Arnold, Eastridge
Ben DiGiovanni, Pittsford Sutherland
Dyllon Scott, Penfield
Michael Gentile, Bishop Kearney
Zechariah Harris-Scott, East High
Jermaine Taggart, McQuaid
Kobe Long, McQuaid
Benji Kemp, Lyons
Coaches
Ed Orman, York
Tim Darnell, Waterloo
Gold Team
Evan Windus, Genesee Valley
Chase Rizzo, Red Jacket
Josh Green, Newark
Colton Dillon, Elba
Chase Freeland, Hornell
TahJae Hill, Hilton
Andrew Mason, Webster Thomas
Matt Caggiano, Victor
Jaden Hartsfield, Greece Odyssey
Melvin Council Jr., University Prep
Kennyh Hardeman, Leadership Academy
Mason Putnam, Prattsburgh
Tristian Stark, Avoca
Liam Prendergast, Marcus Whitman
Maxwell Jusianiec, Wellsville
Coaches
Troy Prince, Hilton
Lintz Bliven, Genesee Valley
GIRLS
Red Team
Kyaira Woody, Romulus
Jenna LaMere, Wheatland-Chili
Leah Harkenrider, Hornell
Grace Rittenhouse, Dansville
Jazmine Darling, Greece Arcadia
Chloe Whittier, Victor
Isabella DeRubeis, Greece Athena
Alahna Page, Irondequoit
Emily Tabone, Mercy
Aaliyah Pennie, Northstar Christian
Victoria McDaniel, Arkport/Canaseraga
Elizabeth Roach, Canisteo-Greenwood
Caiden Crego, Lyons
Coaches
Gary Ward, Wheatland-Chili
Charlie Luffman, Romulus
Gold Team
Hannah Roeske, Fillmore
Kate Howe, Cuba-Rushford
Sydney Close, Red Jacket
Andra Savage, Pal-Mac
Katie Smyth, Pal-Mac
Brianna Smith, Oakfield-Alabama
Makenna Read, Avon
Nyara Simmons, Penfield
Baylee Teal, Penfield
Katie Bischoping, Pittsford Mendon
India Jordan, School of the Arts
Eysha Clarke-DeSouza, School of the Arts
Lindsey Wunder, Gananda
Coaches
Mark Vogt, Penfield
Tom Parks, Fillmore
Cheerleaders
Averi Saulter, Cuba-Rushford
Brianne Cavanaugh, Whitesville
Mariah Russ, Geneva
Morgan Kesecker, Newark
Trinity Ellersick, Pal-Mac
Autumn Wildey, Attica
Madison Phillips, Alexander
Grace Ann Clements, Avon
Rachel Hinz, Perry
Taryn True, Perry
Maria Sansone, Eastridge
Morgan Wells, Fairport
Regan Karr, Arkport/Canaseraga
Elizabeth Jones, Campbell-Savona
Alexis O’Neil, Lyons
Jeannalise Gomez, East Rochester
Coaches
Ashley Wood, Honeoye Falls-Lima
Shaun Loomis, Avon