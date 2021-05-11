CLIFTON SPRINGS/NEWARK — As of Monday, there were no new COVID-19 cases at two local nursing homes after outbreaks last week.
Dr. Robert Mayo, chief medical officer for Rochester Regional Health, confirmed 17 cases at DeMay Living Center in Newark and 10 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home in a recent video conference call with the media. Both sites are part of RRH.
Of the 27 cases, Mayo said 24 are residents who were vaccinated and asymptomatic. Of the three cases where the resident was not vaccinated, two have minor symptoms and one is hospitalized.
“This pandemic still persists and this spells out the importance of being vaccinated,” Mayo said.
Mayo and Colleen Rose, vice president of long term care for RRH, said the organization has not identified the source of the outbreak. There are no new positive staff cases at DeMay and one at Clifton.
“Tracking person-to-person spread of infections is nigh to impossible,” Mayo said. “Employees are tested twice weekly, so we don’t know if it was spread by an employee or a visitor. That is less important to me than the message of vaccination matters.”
Rose said inside visitation at both facilities has been suspended as a result of the outbreaks. There are still in-person visits for end-of-life situations.
“When there are no new cases, we will allow visitation to resume,” Rose said.
DeMay was the site of a highly publicized outbreak last year among residents and staff. As of last Friday, RRH had reported 127 resident cases and 80 staff cases at DeMay, with 17 resident deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 27 resident cases and nine staff cases at Clifton Springs Nursing Home, but no deaths.
Mayo said about 80 to 90 percent of residents at DeMay and Clifton have been vaccinated, but only 35 to 45 percent of staff. He added that RRH continues to “educate” its staff members on the importance of the vaccine, but cannot mandate it.
“It’s important to remember that long-term care employees are tested twice a week, the general public is not tested at that rate and long-term care employees wear personal protective equipment, including face shields, gloves and other gear all day,” he said. “Those vaccination rates for long-term care employees are not unusual across the state. We want to work through hesitancy among our employees if they decline the vaccine at this time.”