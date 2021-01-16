NEWARK — Starting next week, Rochester Regional Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics — including those at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital — will include people 65 and older.
The health system, which also includes Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, began to administer the vaccine to its primary care patients 75 and older earlier this week. Clinics were held Wednesday and Thursday at Newark-Wayne, with 100 patients — most of them Wayne County residents — getting their first dose of the vaccine.
RRH vaccinated more than 1,000 eligible people throughout its system under Phase 1B of the state’s plan. Other clinics were held at Unity Hospital in Rochester, as well as at sites in Batavia and Irondequoit.
“We are beyond proud and excited to be on track to vaccinate 1,200 such patients in this first week while ramping up our work for the weeks and month to come,” said Stephanie Dodd, director of nursing for RRH, who organized the Newark-Wayne clinics. “Based on new guidance from the state Department of Health, starting next week we are going to expand our efforts to include patients who are 65 and older and enrolled with a primary care practice owned by or affiliated with Rochester Regional Health.”
Dodd said to ensure equal access, eligible patients are selected at random and called by a central team to make a vaccination appointment. After getting their first dose, patients get an appointment for a second dose.
People not enrolled in a RRH-owned or affiliated practice, but still eligible under Phase 1B, are urged to call the state vaccination hotline at 1-833-697-4829 or visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
An RRH spokesperson said while there likely will be more clinics at Newark-Wayne soon, they are based on supply of vaccine from the state, and none have been scheduled as of Friday. RRH officials expected to know more early next week.