ROCHESTER — Beginning Monday, Regional Transit Service is adjusting its service to operate Dial-A-Ride public transit in Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties.
The shift is to help protect RTS employees and customers, and help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
Below is more specific information on the changes:
RTS Ontario
— Customers in Ontario County can schedule a ride at least 24 hours in advance by calling (585) 394-2250.
— Dial-A-Ride service will be available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
— The Wegmans Senior Service and Office for Aging Services will continue running on its normal schedule.
RTS Seneca
— Customers in Seneca County can schedule a ride at least 24 hours in advance by calling (315) 539-1844.
— Dial-A-Ride service will be available from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
— Route 282 will continue running on its normal schedule.
RTS Wayne
— Customers in Wayne County can schedule a ride within each quadrant at least 24 hours in advance by calling (315) 946-5617.
— In county Dial-A-Ride service will be available as follows:
- NW (Ontario/Sodus area), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- NE (Wolcott area), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- SE (Clyde/Savannah area), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- SW (Newark/Lyons area), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Routes 302, 307, 331AM, and the Wegmans Senior Service shuttle will continue running on their normal schedules.
Route 331PM will travel west as far as the Macedon Wal-Mart and return at the normal scheduled time.
“Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least 6 feet from other riders,” RTS said in a press release.
For all other information, visit www.myRTS.com.