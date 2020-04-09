GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva, 41 North St., is not getting enough donations to sustain one of its cornerstone programs. The food distribution program has depended on donations of fresh and frozen foods from Thruway rest stops and other organizations. Most of those businesses are either closed or short on product, so the program has been suspended on Mondays and Thursdays.
The food pantry is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Staff members are taking orders over the phone and scheduling an appointment for people to pick up their food. Volunteers will meet them at the door with a pre-packed box of food at the appointment time. To schedule an appointment or to volunteer to help people in need, call (315) 789-1055. Captain Luis Martinez said the number of people the Salvation Army serves has multiplied, and he expects that number to keep climbing.
“In just a matter of two weeks, the need for our Food Pantry assistance has increased from three daily appointments to about 13,” said Martinez. “We expect more people will need our services, as more people are furloughed or laid off from work.”
The Salvation Army is still distributing vouchers for needs like emergency prescriptions, hotel stays for the homeless, and utility payments. Those requests are also being taken over the phone and pick up is by appointment only.
Bible studies in both English and Spanish are still scheduled multiple times per week using Zoom video conferencing. Studies are being offered in English from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; in Spanish from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays; and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; and in English and Spanish at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To join, go to https://zoom.us/join and add the appropriate ID Code: Spanish, 3154883402 or English, 8340967723.
All children’s programs and the Afterschool Teen’s Café are canceled. Church services are not being held in the chapel, but The Salvation Army is streaming Sunday services at http://saconnects.org/live/.
Stay up to date by checking the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyGeneva/
Donations are accepted at http://bit.ly/tsageneva.