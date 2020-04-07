GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva is hosting a community Easter egg hunt without gathering.
Residents and businesses in the Geneva City School District are encouraged to place a large egg in their windows for families to hunt for eggs. Take a walk or take a car ride looking for Easter eggs. How many can you find?
Families have until Sunday, April 12, to find them. When you see an egg, post a photo to The Salvation Army of Geneva Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyGeneva/ or email the image to Captains Martinez at emp.geneva@use.salvationarmy.org. Use #TSAGegghunt.
The Salvation Army of Geneva, 41 North St., works to alleviate poverty, cure hunger, equip families, and teach kids. For more information, contact Capts. Luis and Nydia Martínez at (315) 789-1055.