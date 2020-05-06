GENEVA — In order to be able to continue providing to those in the community who need food and financial assistance — especially during this time of crisis — The Salvation Army of Geneva is launching a 135th Anniversary fundraiser with a goal of raising $13,500 between now and June 5.
The campaign began on #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global day of giving and unity on May 5 — in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec. 1 #GivingTuesday — as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
Geneva Salvation Army Captain Captain Luis Martinez said at a time when we all are experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. It gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on.
"In January we began the discussion of having a 135th Anniversary celebration — we envisioned a huge gathering at the Citadel with cake and balloons," he said. "Times have certainly changed from those initial discussions. We understand this isn't the most opportune time for people to give, but we want to be able to still celebrate our 135th Anniversary milestone and, at the same time, raise money to meet the needs of our community.
The Geneva Citadel started serving those in need on May 17, 1885. To continue to restore hope in the face of the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, the Salvation Army needs help from the community. The best way to help is by providing a monetary gift that will help pay for utilities, rent, prescriptions and put food on the tables of those most in need.
“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also taking the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday.
Those interested in joining helping the Salvation Army of Geneva in any way can go to http://bit.ly/tsageneva or mail donations to 41 North St., Geneva, NY 14456.
For more information about the local chapter of the Salvation Army or its 135th anniversary campaign, contact Captains Luis and Nydia Martínez at (315) 789-1055 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyGeneva/